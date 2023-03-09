NORTH ANDOVER — The Reading High girls basketball team simply ran into a very good team that had an exceptional player.
North Andover star Hannah Martin lived up to her advance billing as a career 1000-point scorer and showed the Lady Rockets what the Merrimack Valley has known about her. She can score from the outside, off the dribble, or at the line as her 32 points carried the Scarlet Knights to a 54-37 victory over the Lady Rockets in the MIAA Division 1 girls basketball tournament Round of 16 Tuesday night.
Reading (13-10) was very much in the game early, even leading 18-12 after one quarter as its ball movement and 3-point shooting (3 of 4 in the opening quarter) more than offset the early damage Martin was starting to do.
But, the Scarlet Knights buckled down the rest of the way with better team defense and were identifying the Lady Rocket shooters.
Brooke Pulpi (12 points) was held in check most of the night. Molly Trahan (14 points) made a valiant attempt at trying to rally her team when her two finishing drives to the basket early in the fourth quarter had the Lady Rockets within seven (43-36). But, they went cold the rest of the way.
“She’s a talented player,” said Reading coach Kara Melillo of Martin. “I like watching her play scouting her than actually playing her. She does a tremendous job. She’s one of the best in the area.”
This was a game Reading was not expected to be in. The Lady Rockets, the 24th seed, upset No. 9 Lexington in overtime, a team that had defeated Reading twice during the regular season.
But, early-on it certainly appeared like Reading belonged in this game. After falling behind 7-4, the Lady Rockets closed with a 14-5 run with Trahan, Pulpi and Jess Malley all making 3-pointers as Reading took an 18-12 lead after one.
Reading was quite proficient early from deep going three for four in the opening quarter.
North Andover began the second quarter fast with nine quick points in the first three minutes to take a 21-18 lead.
Freshman Charlotte Robichaud, who had a breakout game in the OT win over Lexington, buried a three with 3:37 left before halftime to tie the game at 21-all.
The game remained tight for the rest of the half with Trahan sinking two free throws and point guard Ella Abreu making a runner to trail by one (26-25) late.
Then Martin, who had 17 points in the first half, hit a three with :19 left in the half to allow her team to take a 29-25 lead into the lockerroom.
“(We) just tried to keep the ball out of her hands, which is easier said than done,” said Melillo about defending the North Andover star. “But, she did a great job generating her offense. Certainly she has some key pieces around her too, so she had a great night.”
Reading was still hanging around midway through the third after Pulpi hit her second 3-pointer of the game to keep her team within four (33-29).
But, Martin made a three and sank two free throws while teammate Jackie Rogers had an inside basket and banked in a three to begin swelling North Andover’s lead into double-digits, 43-32, after three quarters.
Trahan finished two nice back-to-back drives to the hoop to quickly get the deficit down to seven (43-36) forcing a timeout from North Andover.
Martin put in her own rebound off a miss to get it back to nine at 45-36, but the Lady Rockets then went cold. A few misses at close range proved costly.
Then when North Andover’s Sydney Rogers converted a three-point play to get the lead up to 12 with 5:14 to play, it proved too much for Reading to overcome which only scored one more point in the final seven minutes.
Martin made four of five free throws from the line to extend the winning margin.
“We weren’t very patient with our offense, I think that was the difference,” said Melillo. “It just got cold at the wrong time, but give (North Andover) credit, their defense did a nice job as a team.”
The future for the Reading girls is encouraging with three key starters: Abreu, Trahan (13.5 ppg) and Pulpi (16.1) all underclassmen and expected to return.
