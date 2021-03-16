READING — Let the strange, sharply abbreviated, long-awaited season begin.
After watching the fall come and go without football in the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Reading High football team is raring to kick off its “Fall II season” this week when it hosts Winchester on Saturday at noon.
As has been the case for the last 30 years, expectations in this proud football town remain high. Last year Reading finished 8-3, winning the Middlesex League Liberty championship with a perfect 5-0 league record and a game in the Division 2 North playoffs before getting knocked out in the semifinals by North Andover. A very good season ended on a sour note with a 37-6 defeat at the hands of Stoneham.
This year the Rockets have just five scheduled games, all against division opponents, with a sixth “TBD” game on tap for Saturday, April 24, though it remains unclear if the final game is a potential playoff or a “reserve” game in the event of a COVID-19 postponement. Still, the shortened schedule gives Reading the chance to compete against Winchester, Woburn, Belmont, Arlington, and Lexington for a division title.
As with any year there are losses from graduation to absorb. Linebacker and leading tackler Colin Comerford, three-year starting corner Jeremy Rosh, and leading receiver Colin DuRoss (33 catches in 2019) will be among the missed. But, few teams are returning as much seasoned talent as the Rockets.
Reading was a heavily underclass team in 2019 and that experience should pay off, even though the Rockets are entering the season without any scrimmages under their belt.
“Certainly we’ve got experience, it’s definitely a strength of ours and it’s better to have it than not-- obviously,” said Reading head coach John Fiore. “I feel like there are some things we’ve done well, but practice is one thing. I wish we had one scrimmage to get a better feel of where we’re at, but we’ve definitely made progress.”
Reading returns four of five starters on the offensive line including senior right tackle Dom DeCrescenzo, senior center Dan O’Connor, senior right guard Sean Bekkenhuis, and junior left tackle Thomas O’Brien. Senior Joe Gilligan (left guard) rounds out the starting unit.
The Rockets also return their leading rusher in senior Dan DiMare, starting wide receiver Pat Harrigan, and above all starting quarterback James Murphy. Murphy in 2019 threw for 2,026 yards on 125 of 220 passing attempts with 22 touchdowns, as a freshman. Both set new school records for single-season touchdowns and passing yards.
Over the long offseason Murphy grew more than an inch and gained some 25 pounds, and now stands at 6-4, 195. “He’s just been awesome — I feel very fortunate,” Fiore said, of Murphy. “He’s hit the ground running.”
Murphy has some excellent targets led by Harrigan, who got a fifth-year waiver by the MIAA to play, and he brings size (6-4) and some speed to the position. In 2019 Harrigan finished with 28 catches, 551 yards, and a team-best nine TD catches.
Senior Nick Perez finished 2019 strong and is a potential deep threat. Rounding out this deep all-around receiving core are juniors Nick Zannino and Colby Goodchild, senior Evan Theis, and sophomores Aiden Bekkenhuis and Alex DiNapoli. The tight ends include seniors Patrick DuRoss, Matt Blasi, and Jay Kajander.
Look for big things out of Reading’s passing game, even though the Rockets have the muscle up front and the horses in the backfield to win on the ground. The versatile DiMare led the Rockets in rushing and scoring last year and was the team’s second leading receiver, finishing with 973 yards on 165 carries (5.9 yards/carry) and 31 receptions for 306 yards, with 12 total touchdowns. Seniors Trevor Thornton and Lucas Flemming are expected to get many carries this season as well.
On the defensive side of the ball, Harrigan and Theis are the starting cornerbacks, with Goodchild and returning starter Trevor Conroy at safety. Nick Bates is a returning starter and an impact player at inside linebacker, and will be joined in the interior by junior J.P. Sullivan. The outside linebackers are DiMare and DuRoss.
Up front, Sean Bekkenhuis, O’Brien, and DeCrescenczo start on the defensive line in the Rockets’ base 3-4 defense.
If there are any holes in Reading’s game it’s the uncertainty left by a “preseason” unlike any other. Although they face the same disadvantages as their competition, no double sessions and no traditional scrimmage time against the likes of Central Catholic, Andover, and Melrose means a lot of uncertainty for the Rockets.
“The kids have been great in practice, working hard, but it’s different when you’re lining up against someone else,” Fiore said. “It is what it is, everyone is in the same boat, but we love to see as a team what we can do to make the kids getter. Right now it’s a little trickier to diagnose the strengths and weaknesses. We just have to wait and see I guess.”
Many players will see time and add depth on both sides of the ball and on special teams, including the likes of seniors Adam DiNapoli, Aiden Bekkenhuis, John Grady, Derek Van Horn, and Kunji Patel (secondary), Adam Diemer, Max Ramos, and Zack Kenyon (linebacker), and Sean Cronin (OL/DL), David Swanson (OL) and Mike Lloyd (wide receiver). Senior Ben Ferrante is the placekicker.
In an interesting twist Reading’s top players have known college commitments (signings typically occur after the regular fall season). DiMare will be suiting up for Bentley University in the fall, and DeCrescenzo will suit up for Tufts University. Both are among the best players in the league at their respective positions.
Reading’s coaching staff includes veteran defensive coordinator/offensive line coach David Blanchard, offensive coordinator Pat Sheehan, Billy Carnes, Greg Sheridan, Pat Mahoney, Nick DiNapoli, Dave Irwin, and Andrew Murphy.
