WOBURN — As has happened many times before at O’Brien Rink, the Winchester and Woburn High boys’ hockey teams had an epic battle on their shared home ice Wednesday night.
Senior Night for the Red & Black saw them score two goals in the first and one early in the second for a 3-0 lead. The Tanners fought back to tie the score before the period was out, and then take a 4-3 lead exactly one minute into the third.
Winchester got the equalizer three minutes later and it remained 4-4 through the remainder of regulation and a five-minute overtime.
The Red & Black (8-9-3) finish at 5-6-3 in Middlesex League Liberty Division with two games still left on the regular-season schedule. No matter the record, Winchester will qualify for the tournament based on its MIAA Div. 1 power ranking, which is currently 22.
Woburn (9-5-1) still has three league games left and currently has a record of 7-3-1 in Middlesex League play. The Tanners also have the annual Irish American Club Shootout, which will happen on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
Official Boston Bruins national anthem singer, Todd Angilly, followed up Monday’s rendition for Woburn’s Senior Night, with two more performances, last night for the doubleheader.
With the place hopping and raring to go, it was Woburn which came out on the opening shift, and was all over the Red & Black in their end.
Winchester made it through, went on a transition rush and scored on its first shot on goal. Senior Kevin Bertocchi took a pass from the left boards by Luke Sardone, and got a good look at the target before beating Jeremy Barreto for a 1-0 lead at 1:42.
The Tanners continued to carry the play in the first period, but Aidan Emerick shined for the Red & Black, making 11 saves in the opening stanza, alone.
Winchester survived a Woburn power play, midway through the period, and then struck again at 12:10 on another nice wrist shot, this one from freshman Caiden Brady. Bertocci and Chris McCarthy, who had three assists on the night, got the assists.
The Tanners were left a little flustered after coming up empty after spending so much time possessing the puck in the period.
“The first period I thought we played good,” said Woburn coach Jim Duran. “We dominated them territorially and we had so many chances, it was unbelievable, the chances we had. Their goalie (Aiden Emerick) was unbelievable.”
It was beginning to look like the night would belong to the Red & Black seniors when David Strong scored to give Winchester a 3-0 lead at 5:07 of the second. Strong had the puck on the left side, skated into the slot and fired a wrist shot into the upper right corner of the net.
The Tanner comeback began a couple minutes later, when Matt Mahoney scored a goal similar to Strong’s. The junior forward had the puck to the right of the slot, repositioned himself in the slot, and fired a wrist shot into the upper right corner to make it 3-1.
Woburn drew closer while on the power play at 10:41. Danny DeFeo got the first of his two goals, with the assists going to Jack McEleney and Jack Lee, who had yet another strong game for the Tanners.
The momentum was clearly on Woburn’s side by this point, and the Tanners tied it up at 13:03, off a scramble in front of Emerick. Derek Santullo came around from behind the net on a wraparound attempt. Emerick made the save but Jackson Powers was able to lift the puck over him and into the net as he was falling down.
“It just shows a lot of character that we came back,” said Duran. “We worked hard and we played hard all night.”
It only took a minute into the third period for Woburn to take its first lead of the night. McEleney forced a turnover at the Winchester blue line, Lee led a 2-on-1 break, and from the left side he took the puck in deep before passing across to DeFeo for the finish inside the right post to make it 4-3.
The Tanners would have like to have kept on going, scoring a couple insurance goals to put the game, but the Red & Black was not having it. Sardone, another freshman, managed to score the tying goal, and commit a roughing penalty in the aftermath. McCarthy and Adam Krogmeier got the assists.
Winchester survived two third period Woburn power plays, and the Tanners survived to point-blank scoring chances when Barreto came up with his saves of the game.
The action continued into the overtime, although all the players were tired and the pace slowed down, just a little bit.
“In the end it was a great hockey game,” said Duran. “Back and forth, exciting to watch.”
The Tanners have a makeup game this afternoon (3:30 p.m.) when they visit the Burlington Ice Palace to take on the Red Devils.
Winchester is off until Saturday afternoon (3 p.m.) when it travels to Breakaway Rink to take on Tewksbury. The Red & Black will be looking to avenge last weekend’s 6-1 loss to the Redmen in the Ed Burns Tournament.
