READING — It was there for the taking, and that makes Reading’s 21-18 playoff-ending loss to North Andover all the tougher to take.
Four turnovers, including two inside the North Andover 10-yard line; five dropped passes; 0 for 3 on extra points; a couple of costly losses of containment on defense, and a handful of untimely penalties were Reading's undoing.
Reading’s effort and heart was there but execution was at times lacking and mistakes were plentiful, and the result was the No. 4 seeded Scarlet Knights (6-3) moving on to face Lincoln-Sudbury in the Div. 2 North final. With the loss, No. 1 Reading (7-2) fell into the "non-playoff" round and will travel to Masconomet (6-3) on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. game.
“Our turnovers, those were all us trying to make plays and being aggressive, those weren’t careless,” said Reading head coach John Fiore. “Penalties, it is what it is. We had our opportunities. They made plays, we made plays, they made a few more than we did down the end there. They were definitely the better team tonight.”
Fans were on the edge of their seats until the final seconds. The Rockets scored with four minutes to go on a 16-yard Dan DiMare touchdown run to draw within three, then forced a three-and-out and a punt to regain possession at their own 27 with 2:25 left to play.
But freshman quarterback James Murphy’s first-down pass on the final possession was tipped, bounced high in the air off a helmet, and eventually intercepted by North Andover linebacker Jack Carbone to put the game away.
North Andover started its season 1-3, but the defending Div. 2 Super Bowl champions are peaking at the right time and have now won five straight games to reach the sectional final.
“Whenever you get this far in the season you’re going to face a great team, they were very well-coached. That’s a great high school football game, back-and-forth, no one really had the advantage until the final tick,” said North Andover coach John Dubzinski. “The only people who thought we’d be here right now are the guys in the locker room, that’s it. I think a lot of people wrote us off. This is not shocking to us.”
The Rockets had a tough time containing waterbug-quick and low center of gravity tailback Freddy Gabin. North Andover’s senior captain rushed for a game-high 196 yards on 22 carries against the Rockets’ typically stingy defense.
Three of Gabin’s carries were particularly damaging — a 68-yard touchdown run to erase an early 6-0 Reading lead, a 46-yard touchdown to give the Scarlet Knights a 13-6 advantage headed into halftime, and perhaps most damaging of all, a critical two-point conversion run that made it a two-score game (21-12) with 9:09 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Reading moved the ball well (331 yards of offense, 16 first downs) but left a couple of touchdowns off the board due to an opportunistic, ball-hawking North Andover defense. The Scarlet Knights intercepted Murphy three times and stripped and recovered a football at their own two-yard line in the final seconds of the first half to prevent a seemingly sure touchdown.
“We had a hard time with field position. Their defense was great,” Dubzinski said. “It was tough sledding in there, it seemed like we were always punting from our own 10, our own five, and they were getting the ball at the 35. But the defense just kept them out at the crucial parts of the second half.”
Reading got on the board first on its opening possession. Murphy was 2-for-2 passing for 72 yards, including a 41-yard pass to DiMare to the North Andover 31, setting up a 31-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Patrick Harrigan on a leaping catch in the endzone. But DiMare was tackled shy of the endzone on an attempted conversion rush, a pattern of PAT futility that continued throughout the game.
The Scarlet Knights answered immediately on the back of Gabin, who darted off the right side for a 68-yard touchdown run. Seth DiSalvo’s PAT gave North Andover a slim lead (7-6) it would never relinquish.
Early in the second quarter the Rockets made a key third down stop but were hit with a 15-yard personal foul on a late hit out of bounds, keeping the drive alive. North Andover made them pay one play later as Gabin exploded up the middle for a 46-yard touchdown run. Reading blocked the PAT, but trailed 13-6 with 6:35 left in the half.
Reading took over at its own 29 and went on an impressive 11 play, 70-yard drive that unfortunately ended in disaster—a fumble on third and one at the North Andover three-yard line with 34 seconds left in the half, recovered by Jadynn Mencia at the Scarlet Knights’ one-yard line.
Reading suffered another costly turnover in the final minutes of the third quarter. Murphy found Colin DuRoss for a 33-yard pass to drive the Rockets inside the 20, and a pair of hard runs by Trevor Thornton resulted in a first and goal at the six.
But North Andover stiffened, and Murphy, facing pressure, was intercepted by linebacker Jake Wolinski on fourth down.
But the Rockets’ defense forced a three-and-out to open the fourth quarter and Murphy redeemed himself on the next offensive series. Facing a third and 17 and again under pressure, he rolled right out of the pocket to buy time and found DuRoss open for a 52-yard touchdown strike. The Rockets again came up empty on the PAT but were within a point (13-12) with 10 minutes left to play.
But again the Scarlet Knights answered with another explosive touchdown run, this time from senior Ricky Brutus who ran through a big hole off the left side for a 65-yard score. Leading 19-12, North Andover opted to go for two and Gabin eked across the goaline to open up a critical two score lead (21-12).
“That’s a gutsy call. I didn’t feel well going for it, because we missed the previous one (PAT kick), and I thought we were running the ball well, so I said, here’s a shot to take it,” Dubzinski said. “If it works well you’re a genius, if not you’re a moron.”
The Rockets scored on DiMare’s touchdown run with four minutes remaining to reignite the home crowd, but North Andover put it away with its third interception.
“You can’t give a great team life, and we did. So we’ve got to go back to the drawing board a little bit and move forward,” Fiore said. “I’m real proud of our kids, obviously. They played incredibly hard. We did everything we could to come out on top tonight. Congratulations to North Andover, we wish them well in the rest of the tournament.”
