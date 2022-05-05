WOBURN — The long awaited game between two of the Middlesex League’s top softball teams finally arrived and it didn’t disappoint in terms of pitching or excitement.
Woburn High went head-to-head with one of the best in the state in unbeaten Burlington and though it competed hard, came out on the losing end.
The Lady Devils beat the Tanners, 4-1, Tuesday afternoon at Library Park in a pitcher’s duel between Burlington’s Cece Imbimbo and Woburn’s Morgan Barmash.
Woburn couldn’t get much offense going against Imbimbo, who had another strong outing for Burlington (12-0), allowing one run on three hits and striking out 13.
Barmash also pitched well and got herself out of situations when she needed to. She finished the game allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out six.
This is only Woburn’s second loss in 12 games and coach Courtney Sigsbury is proud of the way her team battled against one of the best.
“In the first inning we had some miscues and we didn’t get on until late in the game,” said the Woburn coach. “But, the last run Burlington got in the sixth was definitely a stinger. We had a good fight with them and we made some great plays defensively. She (Imbimbo) is a great pitcher and I think we did a good job of making adjustments at the plate after seeing her one or two times.”
The game could have gone either way and the Tanners hung right there with them the entire game. Sigsbury was proud of Barmash’s performance both pitching and at the plate and the defense that picked her up.
“We had some extraordinary plays today,” said Sigsbury. “Riley (Trask) was phenomenal at second base making a number of good plays. Morgan (Barmash) came up big once again keeping us in the game and she had that huge hit in the fourth to make it 3-1 and we had them on the ropes there. Burlington is undefeated for a reason.”
Barmash got into a little bit of trouble to start the game as she walked the lead-off hitter Cassidy Soohoo and she quickly stole second getting into scoring position. Next batter, Reese McLean singled up the middle and just like that it was 1-0 Lady Devils.
After allowing the next hitter to reach via single, Barmash pitched out of any further trouble.
In the bottom of the second, with Burlington leading 1-0, Erin Govostes led off the inning with a walk. Jenna Taylor then stepped up and hit into a fielder’s choice, but stole second and then got to third on a passed ball. The Tanners were unable to get the run home as Imbimbo got the next two batters to end the inning.
Burlington extended the lead in the top half of the third. With one out, McLean singled and stole second and Madison King brought her home with an RBI double to make it 2-0. Next batter Sofia Wojtaszek walked and then Charlotte Willey followed that up with an RBI single giving Burlington the 3-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Tanners finally got to Imbimbo for a hit. Barmash led off the inning with a home run to right center field getting the Tanners on the board. Govostes then singled, giving Woburn another opportunity but Imbimbo got out of the jam.
Barmash settled in retiring the side in order in the fourth and fifth, but in the sixth Burlington grabbed a key run.
With two on and one out, Imbimbo laid down a bunt, scoring Mackenzie Goldsmith to extend Burlington’s lead to 4-1.
The Tanners couldn’t get any rally going in the bottom of the sixth or seventh as Imbimbo finished the game strong giving the Lady Devils the win.
Woburn (10-2) will be right back at it Thursday in another big game against Reading (11-1) at home at 4:15 p.m.
“This is not an easy week for us as we are right back against Reading on Thursday,” said Sigsbury. “We will see what happens and we will see what we can do.”
