WINCHESTER — No matter the size of the field, it seems the Middlesex League Liberty Division teams just cannot get away from each other in the tournament.
Even when power rankings are used to do the seeding, and the field consists of 40 teams, the Lexington and Winchester High girls' soccer teams managed to find each other for the first round of the MIAA Div. 1 State tournament, Thursday night at Knowlton Stadium.
The Red & Black swept the regular season games, and they made it three for three with a 2-1 triumph, on the strength of two goals by junior Ava Murphy, and a fine defensive effort on the part of Winchester.
It was a 2-0 game at the half, and the Minutemaids cut it in half with a little over 15 minutes left in regulation. Lexington kept giving it all it had, but the Red & Black managed to match the intensity all the way to the end.
"Overall, I thought it was a great showcase of the quality of the Middlesex League," said Winchester coach Rick Emanuel.
The first Red & Black goal originated with Tessa Geddes carrying the ball down the right wing, then serving it all the way across to Carly McMahon on the left side. McMahon knocked it back toward the goal, finding Murphy at the corner of the 6, and Murphy slotted it, near post with 19:07 left in the half.
"We didn't really adjust our tactics, we have a certain style and we are pretty confident in that style, whether they other team knows it is coming or not," said Emanuel, with regard to Lexington's familiarity with Winchester. "We knew Lexington would be a battle. They were a battle the first game and the second game, and it was another battle the third time."
The goalies were the stars over the next 10 minutes, with the Red & Black's Mia Kurtz making a nice save on Kirsty Calnan, and Minutemaid keeper Jillian White making a great stop on Lilly Stone.
The second goal originated on the right side as well when Alexandria Dente got the ball to Stone at the top of the box. Stone made a sweet left-footed through ball that found and open Murphy in the left side of the box. Murphy made no mistake, one-touching it into the right side of the net for a 2-0 lead with 4:12 left before halftime.
"That whole play started with Alexandria Dente's hustle on a ball that was about to go out of bounds," said Emanuel. "It was her hustle that started the whole play."
With it being the third time these two highly-rated ML Liberty teams faced each other, and with Winchester winning the first two, there was a lot of speculation this might be Lexington's day. The two first half goals help alleviate those fears for the Red & Black.
"It's the talent of the forwards," said Emanuel, on how Winchester was able to score twice in the first half on such a strong defense. "Their talent on the ball, and we work a lot on 1-v-1 attacking, and whenever we get an opportunity to have our wingers isolated against outside backs, we try to take advantage of that."
The second half began with Kurtz making another nice save on Carnan. The Minutemaids were increasing their pressure on the Winchester defense, and luring Kurtz off her line with their threats to get through the defense.
That paid off for Lexington when it cut the lead in half at 24:28. Carolyn Lane sent a pass from the left side to Carson Cheng in the middle. Cheng lofted a shot well over the head of Kurtz, who could only turn and watch as the ball went under the crossbar and into the net behind her, making it 2-1.
"Yes there was most certainly anxiety after Lexington hit that crazy 35 yarder with 15 mins left," said Emanuel. "We had played such a good quality game up to that point that I had confidence we would see it out."
The play was equally intense over the final 15 minutes but most of the action was between the 18s, and along the sidelines, and the clock eventually ran out on Lexington.
"They have such a strong defense," said Emanuel. "Their midfielders are really technical and skilled, and then they got forwards who can score from 40 yards out."
The Red & Black now await the winner of Saturday night's battle between 28-seed Central Catholic and fifth-seeded Newton South. If the heavily-favored Lions win, Winchester will play at Newton South, Tuesday.
Lexington 0 1 - 1
WINCHESTER 2 0 - 2
First Half: W-A.Murphy (McMahon) 20:53; W-A.Murphy (L.Stone) 35:38.
Second Half: L-Cheng (Lane) 24:28.
Goalies (saves): L-White (8); W-Kurtz (6).
