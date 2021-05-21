LEXINGTON — A big hit right off the bat to take an early lead, some great pitching and fielding in the middle innings to stay ahead, and two more big hits in the late going to break the game open, all added up to an impressive fifth straight win for the Woburn High softball team.
The Tanners beat Lexington, 5-2, at Center 2 field yesterday to remain undefeated at 5-0.
Woburn had six hits, with Clara Horton leading the way with two, while both Morgan Barmash and Keeli Queen had hits that drove in two runs apiece. Barmash also pitched the entire game and limited Lexington to three hits, striking out eight along the way.
It didn’t take long for the Tanners to jump out ahead in the top of the first inning. After Bella Sgroi walked, she advanced to third when her sister Grace reached second on an error. Then with two outs Barmash rapped a base hit to center that drive in Bella and Grace Sgroi, and gave Woburn a quick 2-0 lead.
“Morgan (Barmash) had that huge double in the first inning, and that was a huge start for us,” said Woburn coach Courtney Sigsbury. “Lexington is a good team, so it was important for us to get off to a good start, and Morgan came through with that huge double to take an early lead and get us going.”
The Minutemaids got one run back in the bottom of the same frame when Devon Carey smacked a triple to right, then scored on a sacrifice fly by Izzy Baron, to cut Woburn’s lead to 2-1.
The Tanners then got a big hit and took advantage of some breaks to score three runs in the top of the fifth inning.
After Horton singled to left, Corie Doherty reached on an error, and Cora Soderquist walked to load the bases. Then Queen delivered with a big base hit to left, to drive home Horton and Doherty.
After Bella Sgroi hit into a fielder’s choice with Soderquist thrown out at the plate, Woburn caught another break. Sgroi attempted to steal second, and the catcher threw the ball into center field, which allowed Queen to score and extend Woburn’s lead to 5-1.
Then in the top of the sixth inning Jenna Taylor led off by belting a long home run to left, her third home run in five games, to increase Woburn’s lead to 6-1.
“That was an absolute bomb by Jenna (Taylor) in the sixth inning, and it was her third home run this season,” said Sigsbury. “She’s stepping up big for us and having a huge junior year and she’s a great kid from a great family and I’m so happy for her.”
After Barmash retired the side in order in the sixth inning, she faced a bit of trouble in the seventh frame when Ria Singh walked, Benson reached on a fielder’s choice, and Sophia Martin tripled to drive in Benson. But Barmash got Emma Stump to fly out to end the threat, and help Woburn hold on for the win.
After the game Sigsbury mentioned how every game so far this season different players have stepped up with big hits and made some great plays in the field, which along with some special team chemistry has contributed to Woburn’s impressive 5-0 start this season.
“We came out strong, added some insurance runs, and did enough to get by, and it was a good win for us,” said Sigsbury. “Every game it’s someone different that picks us up, and this is a fun group to be around. They’re very polite with a ton of great team chemistry which can’t be coached, and I’m so proud of them.”
Woburn next plays on Saturday when it hosts Lexington at Library Park (10 a.m.).
