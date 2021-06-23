WOBURN — All season the Woburn High softball team had come through with clutch hitting, good pitching, and solid fielding to win 13 straight games. But in its first tournament game the Tanners just barely got outplayed by a 17th-seeded Billerica (10-7) squad that did everything just a little bit better than Woburn did.
The Indians scored the game’s first three runs, then fought back a game-tying comeback by the Tanners by scoring once more in the seventh inning. Then clutch pitching helped Billerica hold on to emerge with a 4-3 victory over Woburn, in a first round Division 1 North tournament game at Library Park Monday.
The loss was a crusher for Woburn, which had its 13-game winning streak snapped, and its season abruptly ended with a final overall record of 13-1.
The decisive rally for Billerica came in the top of the seventh inning with the score tied. Emily Burdick led it off with a single, and advanced to third on a base hit by Zaria St. Pierre and a sacrifice by Samantha Gaona. Then Jessica Maillet reached on a swinging bunt down the third-base line which allowed Burdick to score.
Billerica relief pitcher Analise Grady, who had replaced starter Jordan Murch within the circle in the fifth inning, effectively struck out three straight Woburn batters in the bottom of the seventh to secure the decision.
Billerica had 10 hits and were led by St. Pierre, Gaona, and Maillet with two hits each. Murch pitched the first four and two-thirds innings, before Grady replaced her and retired the last seven batters she faced to earn the win.
The Tanners could only muster five hits against Billerica’s two hurlers, with Bella Sgroi leading the attack with two hits. But after an admirable comeback to tie the game in the fifth inning, Woburn couldn’t get that one more run which may have swung the decision to its favor.
“Billerica hit the ball, and we didn’t play as sharp as we usually do in the field,” said Woburn coach Courtney Sigsbury. “It took us awhile to get our bats going, and once we did we got back in the game. But then their second pitcher shut us down, and they scored a run in the seventh inning on a swinging bunt.”
Billerica wasted no time taking the initial edge in the top of the first inning. St. Pierre led off the game with a double to left, was sacrificed to third by Gaona, and scored on a single to left by Maillet for a 1-0 lead.
Although Woburn pitcher Morgan Barmash effectively prevented Billerica from scoring over the next two innings, the Woburn offense had trouble getting going against Murch.
After allowing a lead-off walk to Keeli Queen in the bottom of the first inning, she effectively retired the next nine batters in order, to preserve Billerica’s slim one-run lead.
Billerica scored twice more in the top of the fourth inning. Naomi Bolderbuck led off the inning with a home run. Then Kailey Roche singled to left, and Katelyn Sibert reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second. Kelsey Yutkins reached on an error allowing pinch runner Grace Jones to score, and give Billerica a 3-0 lead.
“After the home run we just did some uncharacteristic things in the field we haven’t done all year in that inning,” said Sigsbury. “Billerica turned two of our misplays into a run which was a tough second run to give up in that inning.”
To their credit the Tanners didn’t quit, and started to come back in the home half of the inning. Bella Sgroi singled for Woburn’s first hit, then two outs later Barmash laced a single to right, and when the right fielder misplayed the ball, Sgroi came around to score, and cut Woburn’s deficit to 3-1.
The Tanners tied the game by scoring twice with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Cora Soderquist singled to left, stole second, and scored on a base hit to left by Queen, who advanced to second on the throw home. Bella Sgroi doubled to center to drive in Queen, and tie the score at 3-3. However, Sgroi was left stranded and the game remained tied.
“We had the go-ahead run on second base,” said Sigsbury. “But then after that we didn’t take advantage of the opportunities that we had. Billerica made all the plays they needed to make and we didn’t. They got the big hits in the last inning and we didn’t.”
But a big move by Billerica coach Patty Higgins during that rally likely saved the game for Billerica. After Queen’s single, Higgins replaced Murch with Grady. Although Grady gave up Sgroi’s game-tying double, she then struck out Grace Sgroi to end the rally, and keep the game deadlocked.
“All year we’ve used the formula to have the other team go through the line-up twice against our starter,” said Higgins. “Then if she gives up a few hits, which Woburn did, we change it up. That’s what we did putting in Analise (Grady) in the fifth inning, and she pitched great getting the last seven batters out.”
That move prevented Woburn from ever taking the lead, and after a scoreless sixth inning put Billerica in a position to score the go-ahead run in the seventh.
Grady then effectively retired the last seven hitters she faced, six on strikeouts.
“We fought hard and battled from behind, but we just fell a run short at the end,” said Sigsbury. “Billerica is a lot better than their record indicates and just played better than we did today. It’s a tough way to end our season, but this game doesn’t take away everything we’ve done all year, and I’m so proud of them.”
