An event win and four second-place finishes highlighted local participation in the boys and girls outdoor track Division 2 State Relays, which was held at a soggy North Andover High School on Sunday, May 30.
All three local teams that participated earned either a fifth or sixth-place team finish, with the top team performance achieved by the Reading girls, while both the Woburn girls and boys teams were not far behind. The Reading boys did not participate in the meet.
The Lady Rockets scored points (for a top-six finish) in nine events, including an event win, along with a second, a third, a fourth, three fifth’s, and two sixth-place finishes, to come in fifth in the girls overall team competition with 32 points, which was won by host North Andover (102 points).
The Woburn girls earned six top six finishes, including a second, two third’s, two fourth’s, and a sixth-place finish, to end up sixth in the girls overall team competition with 29 points.
The Woburn boys came through with seven top six finishes, including two second’s, three fourth’s, and two sixth-place finishes, to come in sixth in the boys overall team competition with 30 points, which was also won by host North Andover (124 points).
The top local finish in any event was achieved by the Reading girls team of Gianna Zagami, Katie Caraco, and Antonia Zagami that won the triple jump with a combined leap of 94-11. Gianna Zagami also had the meet’s top local individual effort with the best leap in the event (33-11 ¼) by more than a foot.
The Lady Rockets also earned two top three team finishes in throwing events, as the team of Sydney Cahill, Felicia Capone, and Margo Gelloto came in second in the javelin (208-5), while the team of Bridget Patterson, Brooke Golden, and Capone finished third in the discus (200-2).
The Reading girls also scored points in another jumping event, as the team of Gianna Zagami, Hannah Whitney, and Claire Jenkins ended up fourth in the long jump (43-4 ¼).
Also scoring points for the Lady Rockets were the team of Golden, Claudia Kessinger, Alex Lynch, and Carolyn Narahara which came in fifth in the sprint medley (4:51.82), the team of Liz Donahue, Sophie Lightbody, Sophie Shanley, and Narahara which finished fifth in the distance medley, and the team of Grace Whalen, Grace Hattery, and Golden which ended up fifth in the shot put (77-2 ½).
Rounding out the top six finishes for the Reading girls were the team of Kessinger, Jackie Arnold, Antonia Zagami, and Jenkins which came in sixth in the 4 x 200 relay (1:59.18), and the team of Jackie Caraco, Whitney, Jenkins, and Katie Caraco which finished sixth in the shuttle hurdles (1:15.82).
“While the weather was horrendous with a cold, pouring rain our girls were troopers and didn’t let the weather side track their efforts,” said Reading girls coach Nancy Madden. “They all did their best under the circumstances and I’m very proud of how they performed overall. Coming in fifth place with 32 points showed a great effort on our part, and for our triple jump team to win that event was icing on the cake. Then to see Gianna Zagami beat the whole triple jump field was an exciting finish to a very cold and wet day.”
WOBURN GIRLS
The top finish by the Woburn girls was achieved by the team of Alivia Forester, Carley Dangora, Camille Connors, and Cyndea Labissiere which came in second in the 4 x 100 relay (52.34).
The Woburn girls also earned a pair of third-place finishes, including the team of Olivia Poole, Megan Doherty, Jessica Finn, and Lily Power in the 4 x 1600 relay (25:39.43), and the team of Inez Austin, Emma Patrissi, and Forester in the shot put (82-10 ¼).
The Woburn girls likewise came in fourth twice, including the team of Forester, Dangora, Riley Power, and Labissiere in the 4 x 200 relay (1:55.88), and the team of Julianna Scholtes, Colleen Curran, Grace Battista, and Kacy Cole in the distance medley (14:05.40).
Rounding out the top six finishes for the Woburn girls were the team of Bobbi Toscano, Sophie Correia, Meriam Alessandroni, and Christina Negri which ended up sixth in the sprint medley (5:17.54).
“I felt our team had a great showing at the State Relays,” said Woburn girls coach Chris Keane. “I really felt bad that this was our first big meet back to normal and the weather was horrendous and atrocious. I’m proud of how the girls fought through the rain, wind, and cold to score as many points as they did. I feel they’re a hard-working group, and their efforts are starting to pay off.”
WOBURN BOYS
The top team efforts by the Woburn boys were achieved by the team of Travis Kanoni, Joe LaTores, Matt McCabe, and Mali Glemaud-Thesee which came in second in the 4 x 200 relay (1:34.90), and the team of Kevin Nett, James Carriere, Christian Vallerand, and Andrew Vecchia which finished second in the 4 x 1600 relay (19:27.89).
The Woburn boys also earned three fourth-place finishes, including the team of Adam Murphy, Karel Jean-Louis, Jaden Simonds, and Kanoni in the 4 x 100 relay (46.20), the team of Glemaud-Thesee, McCabe, Matt Balleani, and Vecchia in the 4 x 400 relay (3:38.55), and the team of Mackey Mukwaya, Leyland Stack, Sean Collins, and Sean Sullivan in the sprint medley (4:03.45).
Rounding out the top six finishes for the Woburn boys were the team of Carriere, Murphy, Vallerand, and Nett, which came in sixth in the distance medley (11:46.76), and the team Kevin Kazadi, Simonds, and McCabe that ended up sixth in the shot put (111-5¾).
“It was a rainy, cold day in North Andover, but I felt the team came prepared to compete and did an excellent job battling their opponents and the elements,” said Woburn boys coach Mike Fowle. “They came home with some great results, and every team we entered into an event came through with a top six finish. I also felt this meet was a good opportunity for our kids to compete and develop some mental toughness as well.”
The next invitational meet is the MIAA Division 2 North meet on Friday, June 18.
