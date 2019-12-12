Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.