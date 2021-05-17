WOBURN — After having the start of its season delayed a week, the Reading High boys' lacrosse team showed it is already well on its way to what could be a great season with a sweep of its two-game series with Woburn.
The Rockets (2-0) completed the sweep, Saturday morning, with a 15-3 victory over the Tanners (2-2) at WMHS Stadium.
Reading followed up Wednesday's 16-3 win at home over Woburn with another outstanding display on Saturday. The Rockets scored five goals each in the first two quarters to take a 10-3 lead at the half, then shut out the Tanners in the second half while adding five more goals of their own.
"We look like we're doing good," said Reading coach Charlie Hardy. "I think we are ready to go. We have Winchester on Monday, which is a big thing. We just have to be healthy. I think we have the right kids in the right spots."
"Reading is a good team, they can work the ball pretty well," said Woburn coach Brian Nagle. "Defensively in the second half we were able to lock it down better when we switched to the zone."
The start of the Rockets' 2021 campaign was postponed due to covid issues with Winchester. That two-game series will be made up beginning today (4:30 p.m.) when Reading travels to Knowlton Stadium for the first of two Monday afternoon contests. The second will occur next Monday (4:30 p.m.) at RMHS Turf 2.
The Rockets did get one scrimmage in against Lincoln-Sudbury, and the Div. 1 powerhouse gave them plenty of ideas on what they needed to work on in practice.
Reading showed a balanced attack in scoring the 10 goals in the first half, with eight different players putting the ball in the net.
Matt Blasi (2-2) got the Rockets going, a little over a minute in, with a goal off a pass from sophomore Robbie Granara (2-4), who is the cousin of sophomore goalie Finn Granara (6 saves).
Nick Palermo's unassisted goal triggered a run for the Rockets that saw them score three goals in about three minutes. Drew Daley scored from Michael Cassarano, and Mark Boyle scored from Colby Goodchild to make it 4-0 with 2:39 left in the opening quarter.
Woburn got on the scoreboard with 1:06 left on a goal by Ryan Connors, off a pass from senior captain Lance Anderson. Reading answered with seven seconds left when Robbie Granara converted a feed from Colin Mulvey for a 5-1 Rocket lead after one.
Blasi set up up Mike Miele for the first Reading goal of the second quarter, and then scored his second to make it 7-1, three minutes in.
Tanner Jack MacDonald scored unassisted to break up the early run, but the Rockets again answered quickly, with Granara setting up Mulvey just 32 seconds later. Michael Santullo scored for Woburn to cut the deficit to five, 8-3, before Reading closed out the half with two more goals. Mulvey scored his second goal and Granara assisted on a goal by Goodchild.
Mulvey (3-1) completed his hat trick to start the third quarter, and Granara got his second goal off a pass from Zach Kenyon. Evan Pennuci scored the third goal, from Ethan Haggerty, with just 11 seconds left to give the Rockets a 13-3 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Kenyon scored from Palmero, midway through the fourth, giving both players a goal and an assist for the game. Jack Jaynes closed out the scoring, with an assist from Granara.
"Communication was good as a whole," said Nagle. "Jason had an unbelievable game with 15 saves. We got through what we wanted to work on offense, we just need to make sure we come in next week and work on what we need to do to prepare for Lexington and get a better result, because three goals is not going to cut it."
"I'm very pleased, they have a great attitude and they are pumped to play," said Hardy. "They come every day and we are only allowed to practice 50 minutes, but it has made me a better coach."
In between the two Winchester games, the Rockets will have a home-and-home series with Belmont. The Tanners will face Lexington this week, beginning with a home game Wednesday at 5:15 p.m.
Woburn 7, Arlington 6
The Tanners got their season underway with an exciting victory over the Spy Ponders at Peirce Field.
Woburn built two three-goal leads of 3-0 and 7-4. The Spy Ponders were able to come back on the first one and tie the game at 3-3.
Woburn managed to take 5-3 at the half and regained a three-goal lead in the third quarter before Arlington closed the gap to 7-5 going into the fourth. The Spy Ponders got one goal back and then had the ball in the closing seconds before the Tanner defense stepped up and forced a turnover to help them hold on for the win.
Senior captain Lance Anderson led Woburn with a hat trick, while Shea Clark had two goals and an assist. Joe D'Arrigo and JJ Librizzo also scored, and Michael Santullo and Jack MacDonald had assists.
Tanner goalie Jason English came up huge with 16 saves.
Woburn 13, Arlington 4
The Tanners figured out the Spy Ponders in the rematch at WMHS Field, powered by six goals from Michael Santullo.
"It was a good all-around effort from everyone," said Woburn coach Brian Nagle. "The 'D' communication was unbelievable. Offensively, ball movement, running through our plays, moving the ball and getting the looks we wanted."
Shea Clark had his second straight productive game with two goals and three assists, while Jack MacDonald had a goal and four assists. Joe D'Arrigo had two goals and two assists, and Dan Connors had a pair of goals. Jackson Young had an assist.
Jason English had nine saves while he was in goal. Backup goalie Kevin Shannon came in late and notched one save.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.