WINCHESTER — The Woburn High girls volleyball put up a fight but fell to an unbeaten Winchester team.
Winchester swept Woburn, 3-0, Wednesday night at Winchester High in a well-played match on both sides.
The Tanners never gave up despite being down, but it was Winchester that prevailed in all three sets. They won the sets 25-14, 25-16 and 25-10.
Winchester remains unbeaten on the season at 9-0 and continued its perfect season in not losing a set in its first nine games.
“We knew it would be tough going in,” said Woburn coach Scott Roy. “But what kind of happened today is that our team played really well in transition, like in the back and forth of their game we stepped up. We probably had one of our better games at the net blocking. We have been working all year on the players in the back row to not look at the ball but to look at the hitter. Winchester is so darn good that if you don’t look at the hitter, you are going to get hurt back there.”
This game proved to be a good challenge for Woburn and it played well defensively.
“Winchester forced us to play defensively, which was great, and I am hoping we can carry that on,” said Roy. “We could have made it more competitive, and we played fantastic in between the bookends of the game. But in the third set we had five consecutive servers hit the ball into the net, so you will not win any game doing that. They were so adrenalized, so when they had a second to breathe, they kind of let their guard down.”
With the regular season coming to a close on Saturday before next week’s League playoffs, Roy was experimenting with some of his younger players in the line-up and he was encouraged by what he saw.
“We had some younger players play some positions that I was really interested in seeing where they would be and I really think they did a nice job,” said Roy. “Brianna Liu did a great job passing today and Kara Silver also came in and did great. She served really well and did a nice job setting for us.”
In set one, Winchester jumped out to a quick lead earning eight of the first 10 points scored. Senior Tia Fiorentino served outstanding earning three aces over that span.
Woburn fought back to take four of the next five on a kill by Sophia Bishop and taking advantage of a couple of double hits for Winchester to cut the lead to 9-6.
Winchester then went on a run scoring nine consecutive points on a great serving run by senior Jules Darrigo and three kills by Fiorentino to open the game wide open at 18-6.
The Tanners continued to fight back scoring five of the next seven. Two points came from Liu on two kills, while senior Jamie Bordonaro also added strong serving to make it a 20-11 game.
In the end, Winchester got the win, scoring the winning point on a serving error by Woburn to win 25-14.
Set two was a tale of a different story as Woburn started off strong. The set was tied six times before it even got to 10 points, with both sides putting up a fight.
With the set tied at nine, Winchester broke through and scored seven of eight to open the game up. Senior Olivia O’Connell did a great job serving for Winchester and Fiorentino again came through with some big hits for her team.
The Tanners cut the lead to 17-13 after taking three of four, but Winchester scored eight of the final 11 points including the winning point on an ace by O’Connell to win, 25-16.
In set three, Winchester continued to error-free volleyball and took advantage of five missed serves from the Tanners to jump out to a 14-6 lead.
Woburn never quit and tried to get back in the game. However, Winchester went on to take 10 of the last 12 including six straight to win in dominant fashion 25-10.
Woburn (3-6) and Winchester (9-0) will close out the regular season, Saturday at Woburn (noon).
