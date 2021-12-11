Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Showers early, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 61F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.