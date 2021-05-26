WOBURN — When the Woburn High baseball team sends senior co-captain Aidan Vining to the mound for his weekly start, the Tanners know they have a good chance at winning the game. Yesterday, the ace left-hander left no doubt, dominating a young Belmont lineup in a 6-0 Woburn victory at Carroll Field.
Vining allowed only two hits, with no walks and 15 strikeouts, including a first inning strikeout where the third strike kicked off the dirt and got away from the catcher, allowing Mike Travia to reach base.
Travia did not budge from first, and only one Marauder made it to second base in the entire game.
The Tanners got single runs in the second and fourth before they broke it open with four runs in the fifth on four hits.
"You know how Aidan is, every time he pitches, he brings his 'A' game," said Woburn coach Joe Wells, whose team is now 4-3 on the season. "His off-speed was working and he was hitting his spots with the fastball. He pitched well."
Belmont left-hander Nate Hartley got the start for the Marauders, and he did well until the four-run fifth.
After setting down the Tanners in order in the first, Hartley yielded an unearned run in the bottom of the second inning.
Connor Welch led off with a single. Owen Ackerman reached on an infield single, and the runners moved to second and third on a bad throw to first. Welch scored on a sacrifice fly by Jonathan Surrette to deep right-center, before a double play on a fly ball from Damon Monks ended the inning.
Vining had three strikeouts in the first and second, and had seven going into the fourth, when Belmont had the closest thing it had to a scoring threat all game.
Travia reached on an infield single past second base. Kadin Phimister sacrificed him to second, and he reached when Vining's throw to second was off target, setting up first and second with no outs. Vining caught the next batter's bunt attempt out of the air before striking out the next two Marauders swinging.
Woburn got its second run in the bottom of the fourth. Catcher Mike Arsenault drew a base on balls and moved to second on a ground out to the pitcher, which was the second out of the inning. Surrette delivered with two outs, getting his second run batted in with a single.
It was still a close game on the scoreboard, but it did not feel that way as Vining was in the midst of striking out six batters in a succession, including the side in the top of the fifth, which gave him a dozen at that point.
The Tanners batted around in the bottom of the fifth, chasing Hartley towards the end in favor of Sean Noone.
Jared Titcomb and Danny Coveno got it started with back-to-back singles. Titcomb had stolen second and Coveno did, as well, putting runners on second and third with no outs. With one out, Mike Chiodo hit a single to right to bring home both runners for a 4-0 lead.
Chiodo stole second base, went to third on an infield out, and scored on an error on a ball put in play by Welch. Ackerman singled for the second time, and a double-steal put runners on second and third for new pitcher Noone. Pinch-runner Colin Savill scored on a wild pitch to give Woburn a 6-0 lead.
"We finally gave him some runs," said Wells, of his pitcher. "We haven't been giving him much run support. It was nice to put six up on the board."
Vining allowed a single to right in the sixth to Phimister, but he was the lone runner as Vining retired the other six batters he faced over the final two innings.
The Tanners will face the Marauders again on Saturday (1 p.m.). With Belmont High still under construction, home games this season are being played at Yetten Field in Waltham.
