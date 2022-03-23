READING — As the final months are closing in on the successful athletic career for Michael Harden, the Reading High senior captain is aiming to add to his accomplishments on the track.
A soccer player since his days in his youth, Harden initially signed up for the track & field squad to maintain his off-season conditioning on the pitch. Instead, his role as a track & field athlete proved to be a significant factor in the program’s success.
“Going into high school I never thought I would compete in track & field,’’ said Harden. “I had initially joined the track team to help stay in shape for soccer, but I ended up competing in track & field, and soccer all four years of high school.”
After a promising campaign during the 2018-19 season as a freshman, Harden continued to blossom into a key contributor as a sophomore. Following a successful fall season on the soccer field, Harden’s role became prominent as a member of the indoor track team.
As Harden planned on competing in track as a sophomore in the Spring of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the entire season.
“The pandemic was definitely a setback and it was a hardship on everyone,’’ said Harden. “I really felt bad for the seniors, who lost an entire season. The toughest part of it all was that we weren’t able to meet in person and we pretty much had to isolate ourselves during the entire spring season that year. It wasn’t fun at all and it was definitely a challenge for the team.”
As a junior, the pandemic still had a profound impact on high school sports. With a four-season high school campaign created by the MIAA last year, teams could only compete within their league and there were no MSTCA sanctioned sectional or state events.
Not only did Harden have to compete in the unusual Fall 2 season, but also had to wear a mask as mandated by the MIAA during the pandemic and most meets were virtual. Despite the obstacles of the pandemic, Harden proved to be a crucial contributor in guiding the Rockets to a Middlesex League Liberty title.
“Michael (Harden) has been an unbelievable addition to our team and helped lead us to two Middlesex League (Liberty) indoor titles in two years,’’ said Reading coach Scott Price. “He has grown into a vocal leader and pushes himself and his teammates in practice and is ready to compete.”
NO MASKING SUCCESS
The mask obstacle for Harden was as difficult as the events.
“Running and jumping with a mask was definitely hard, but everyone had to deal with it and push through it,’’ said Harden. “I just had to stay positive and keep trying to improve. I am really looking forward to a sense of normalcy this coming spring. Running and training without masks will be great.”
On the outdoor circuit last spring, Harden guided the Rockets to the Middlesex League Liberty title while placing second at the Division 1 sectional meet in the long jump (22-2.5). In the All-State meet, Harden finished seventh in the event with a distance of 21-11.5 and was a member of the 4x400 relay team that finished sixth with a time of 3:28.20.
Harden was also voted to the All-Conference squad last spring in the long jump.
Following a four-year successful campaign on the soccer team last fall, Harden continued to be an instrumental factor for the Rockets on the indoor track team.
INDOOR LIBERTY DIVISION MVP
As the Rockets shared the Middlesex League Liberty title with a 4-0-1 dual meet record, Harden flourished in his senior year. Voted as the league’s Liberty Division MVP this past indoor season by league coaches, Harden also was named to the All-Conference team in the long jump.
In the Middlesex League Meet, Harden continued his success by earning a pair of wins in the 300 (35.62) and the long jump (22-02.75).
In the Division 2 Sectional meet, Harden won the 300 with a time of 35.75 and also placed fourth in the long jump with a leap of 21-1.25. Harden also was a part of the 4x400 meter relay team that finished second with a time of 3:34.87.
Qualifying for All-States, Harden placed third in the 300 (35.37) along with a seventh in the long jump with a leap of 21-1.5 followed by a second place finish on the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:31.31.
Harden’s time in the 300 also shattered a 25-year-old school record.
“Our team had a great year despite some major setbacks with some injuries, and covid cases,’’ said Harden. “We have strong sprinters, middle-distance runners, long distance runners, jumpers and throwers. We are satisfied with the share of the Middlesex League Liberty title, but we are hungry for more.
“Qualifying for All-States was great and our 400-meter relay team had a great performance placing second in the state. I am excited to carry this success into the spring season.”
As for competing in the outdoor season, Harden already has his individual and team goals established.
“My goal as a team is to repeat as Middlesex League (Liberty) champions, and place high in the state relays,’’ said Harden. “My personal goals are to continue to improve and hit personal best distances and times. I'd love to break another school record too, as well as qualifying and placing highly in the All-State and New England meets.”
