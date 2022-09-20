WINCHESTER — The Waltham High football team used its size and experience to wear down Winchester in the second half and take a 17-6 victory, Friday night at Knowlton Stadium.
The Red & Black had taken a 6-3 lead in the second quarter on a Harry Lowenstein four-yard touchdown pass. The lead lasted well into the third quarter before the Hawks scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions, the latter coming on the final play of the quarter, giving Waltham its 17-6 lead.
Winchester had nothing left in the fourth quarter as the Hawks' bigger lines and experienced skill players kept the Red & Black from mounting any kind of rally.
"For two quarters and about four minutes, it was going pretty good," said Winchester coach Wally Dembowski, whose team is now 1-1 on the season. "Then for some reason we took our foot off the gas pedal. Can't quite figure it out, but when it's a 6-3 game in the third quarter, and you're not performing to the highest level, it's hard to win a football game."
Waltham took the initial lead in the first quarter on a 25-yard field goal by Edwin Ramirez. The Red & Black had punted from their 9 and a 30-yard punt return by Ty Connolly set the Hawks up at the 14. Winchester's defense did well to force the field goal attempt, as Waltham got as close as the one before a sack on third down brought the Hawks back to the nine.
The Red & Black started their next possession on their 45 and quarterback Lowenstein orchestrated a nine-play, 55-yard drive for what would be their only score of the day.
The drive got an early boost with a Waltham personal foul penalty, and then a five-yard Emmett Goodrich rush and a 13-yard pass completion to Akira Shimada-Cirnigliaro set up Winchester with a first down at the 25, as the first quarter came to an end.
A 12-yard Lowenstein pass to Bronner Keough in the left flat set the Red & Black up at the 10. Three plays later, Lowenstein found Ryan Doucette out of the backfield in the right flat for the 4-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was blocked, as would be a 41-yard field goal attempt by Kieran Corr at the end of Winchester's next possession, early indications of Waltham's dominance along the line.
"We are going to watch the film and there might be some position changes," said Dembowski. "If you're not playing and giving it everything, we will make some changes."
The Red & Black defense stood in there throughout the second quarter. It began with a Will Schlessinger interception of Hawk quarterback Jack Renaud (he intercepted him twice, last year). Waltham had two other drives that took it into Winchester territory, including possession at the 26 after a 28-yard loss on a bad snap on a Red & Black punt attempt, but the defense did not allow anymore scoring before halftime arrived.
"We have to learn how to grow up," said Dembowski. "We have to stop worrying about ourselves and start playing as a team."
Waltham started the third quarter with the ball at its 20 following a touchback, and the Hawks were on the march near midfield when Paddy Galvin came up with Winchester's second interception on the day, along the left sideline.
The Red & Black started at the Waltham 31 and were unable to move the ball. Corr's subsequent 42-yard field goal attempt had the distance but was wide left.
The Hawks started their next drive on their 20 and marched 80 yards on 11 plays for the go-ahead touchdown. Waltham used a mix of Connolly running and Renaud passing to get down the feeling. The Hawks snuck backup Adam Chisari into the backfield at one point and he scored on a draw from 11 yards out with 4:17 left in the third. Ramirez made the first of two extra point kicks and Waltham led, 10-6.
After another Winchester three and out, the Hawks took over at the Red & Black 47 and drove to the end zone in seven plays. Renaud had a 16-yard pass to Noah Foy, and Connolly had 17 yards rushing on two carries. Renaud called his own number on a quarterback draw and scored on an 18-yard run for the 17-6 lead as the third quarter ended.
Lowenstein completed a seven-yard pass to Ben Wilson which led to one first down, but another shuttle pass to his top receiver got snuffed out and led to a nine-yard loss, and the Red & Black offense was not able to recover and keep the drive going.
"We are still not in a rhythm yet," said Dembowski, of the offense. "We still can't consecutively do things efficiently enough. The run game was tough because they were much more physical than us up front, and then we really have to throw the football, and we couldn't execute at a high enough level."
Connolly (26-160) carried the ball eight consecutive times on the next series for Waltham, taking the Hawks from their 31 to the Winchester 7, before the drive ended with a missed field goal attempt.
The Red & Black were unable to do anything with their last two drives, as their ground game was stymied by a line led by huge nose tackle Isaiah Loussaint. Josh Registre led the linebackers for Waltham, and Connolly the secondary.
"They are a good football team that is senior-loaded and they gave us fits," said Dembowski. "We need to figure out pretty fast who we want to be because we have Masconomet coming up, and then Lexington."
The game Friday night (6:30 p.m.) against Masconomet Regional will take place at Bunker Stadium. The Chieftains rolled in last year's game at Knowlton Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.