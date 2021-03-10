WINCHESTER — The Reading High girls volleyball team’s return to the court was spoiled by a strong Winchester team.
Winchester swept Reading, 3-0, Saturday afternoon at Winchester High on both team’s opening game of the 2021 season.
Reading played Winchester tough in what was a competitive match, but it was the Sachems in prevailed in all three sets over the Lady Rockets — 25-18, 25-21 and 25-15.
Despite the loss, Reading played well after only having a few practices over the first two weeks of the season and coach Michelle Hopkinson is excited to keep seeing her team improve.
“Winchester played a really good game,” said Hopkinson. “We have a new team and are still working on things. We have only had a few practices so far, but we aren’t making any excuses and we know where we want to go. I hope this loss motivates them to win against them on our court. But it was a good wake-up call to show what we need to work on.”
With the season only being 10 games and no tournament, Hopkinson wants this season to be fun for her team.
“I want this to be a positive season for our seniors of course,” said Hopkinson. “But, I want to keep in mind that I have a team of 15 girls, and I want each one to get out on the court and be a part of the game to win. Now that we have the first game under our belt, we can set goals as a team.”
The first set started out extremely close with Winchester having the slight advantage. With Winchester leading, 13-9, it then took four of the next five points to open up a 17-10 lead.
After Reading got two points back, Winchester scored the next five straight on excellent serving by sophomore Lauren Tian and two huge hits by Tia Fiorentino to take a commanding 22-12 lead.
The Lady Rockets inched a bit closer taking the next three on a kill by sophomore Abby Farrell and three serve points for senior captain Sophia McGonagle to make it 22-15, but Winchester held off Reading to win, 25-18.
The second set started competitive right from the start as the two teams were going point for point.
With the game tied 9-9, Winchester went on a run to take the next seven straight to open up the game and take a 16-9 lead. Senior Grace Thompson served great earning seven service points and two aces.
Despite being down, Reading continued to fight back. Later in the set with Winchester up, 23-17, McGonagle came up big again for the Lady Rockets with great serving while fellow senior captain Anica Chang added a big kill to pull the Lady Rockets within three.
In what was a well-played match, however, Winchester came out on top with a 25-21 win, putting Reading in 2-0 hole.
The third set started off with Winchester holding a 9-4 lead. The Lady Rockets then took six of the next eight points to come with one. Senior Brooke Naczas earned four servicepoints, while sophomore Tilda Oberg added a big hit.
With Winchester then leading 13-11 in a tight game, it opened the set wide open taking the next eight straight on outstanding serving by Fiorentino and great defense.
Reading was unable to recover from the huge deficit and wound up falling, 25-15, in set three.
Reading and Winchester will square off again this Saturday (March 13) at Hawkes Field House in Reading at 12 noon.
WOBURN BOWS IN FIVE SETS TO ARLINGTON
ARLINGTON — The Woburn High girls volleyball team started off its 2021 season with a loss, but play-ed a great competitive five-set match against Arlington.
Arlington defeated Woburn, 3-2, in what was a great overall battle. The Spy Ponders took the first set, 25-11, and the Tanners came right back to even things up winning the second set, 25-22. Arlington won the third, 25-18, and Woburn won the fourth, 25-21, bringing the match to a deciding fifth set that saw Arlington win 15-4.
“I am very proud of our team's progress and performance in our game at Arlington,” said Woburn coach Scott Roy. “Eight different players made their varsity debut, and 13 players were able to contribute to the game. We showed our nerves a bit early in set one, but the girls got up to game speed and won sets two and four to force a set 5. We lost the momentum in the end, but opening with a road five-setter against an excellent opponent is only going to help our young team grow.”
Despite the loss the coach was proud of what he saw out on the court and the contributions from everyone on the team.
“Amanda Spolidoro had an excellent game with over 10 kills,” said Roy. “Our Libero/Defensive specialist group of Jamie Boronaro, Kellie Collins, Bridget Johnson and Brianna Ciavardone did an impressive job of giving us a chance against Arlington's strong hitters and servers.”
Woburn and Arlington will meet again this Saturday at Woburn High at 12 noon.
