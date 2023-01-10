WOBURN — No time for drama.
The Woburn High girls' basketball team did not want to give Lexington any big ideas after trailing at halftime of its previous game.
The Tanners came out with intensity and jumped out to a 23-point lead at the break on their way to a 47-29 triumph over the Minutemaids,Friday night at Torrice Gym.
Sophomore center Shannon McCarthy led the way for Woburn with her rebounding, blocked shots, and in scoring, with a team-high 12 points.
After falling behind in the first half, 32-9, Lexington played better in the second half, and the Tanners struggled with their shots, but the cushion was plenty enough for a comfortable victory.
It was the sixth win in a row for Woburn (6-1, 5-0 ML) while the Minutemaids saw a five-game win streak come to an end while falling to 5-2 (3-2 ML).
"I thought we played really, really, really well in the first half," said Tanners' coach Steve Sullivan. "We moved the ball, we played with great energy and pace, both offensively and defensively."
The Minutemaids were ahead, 5-4, in the first quarter, when Woburn went on a 9-0 run to take a 13-5 lead heading into the second quarter.
McKenna Morrison was left open under the basket where Hannah Surrette found her for an easy two points. Riley Morgan hit Cyndea Labissiere with another nice feed for two more points. McCarthy hit three of four free throws before scoring the last two points of the quarter off another assist from Morrison.
Labissiere scored the first basket of the second quarter to make it an 11-0 run before Lexington's Riley Hamilton made a pair of free throws. It was 17-9 when the Tanners went on a 15-0 run to close out the half.
There were a couple missed Minutemaid free throws in there, but the run included six points from forward Meghan Qualey, the first of three triples from Amber Hayden, and single shots made from McCarthy, Morrison and Morgan. Labissiere, Hayden and Morrison all made nice passes to set up six of the points.
Lexington regrouped at halftime and came out with a vengeance in the third quarter, going on a 13-3 run to nearly cut the deficit in half, 35-22. A second Hayden 3-pointer was the only offense for Woburn. Gloria Doyle had a steal and layup for the Minutemaids, plus a successful basket and one. Maddie Parks, Stella Criniti and Ananya Sivasubramaniam had the other three baskets.
"We got great looks and shared the ball in the first half, and created from our defense," said Sullivan. "Second half, Lexington came out flying, and their zone bothered us a little bit. It's an area we'll keep working on."
Morrison got only the second basket of the quarter for the Tanners, but they still maintained a 15-point lead, going into the fourth, 37-22.
A trey from Criniti and two points from Hamilton to start the quarter got the lead down to 10 before Woburn decided enough was enough. McCarthy had a successful basket and one to get the Tanners going again, and then Woburn polished them off with a 3-pointer from Hayden, and a Labissiere pass to Qualey for a hoop before the starters came out.
"I thought we had good possessions that last two possessions," said Sullivan. "We scored five or six points those last two minutes the starters were in."
Aside from McCarthy, Hayden had 11 points, Qualey had eight, and Morrison and Labbissiere had six, indicating Woburn can get offense from every one of its starters.
"Overall, Lexington is a good team, coming in they only had one loss," said Sullivan. "We got a win and there are things we can keep getting better at and keep improving on. We're going to keep facing good teams, so we have to keep getting better ourselves."
The Tanners are back on the road, Tuesday night (7 p.m.), when they head to Kelly Gym to take on Watertown.
