WOBURN — The Woburn High boys' hockey team ended its two-game losing streak and resumed its winning overall record with a 5-3 victory over Watertown Wednesday night at O'Brien Rink.
The game was tied at 3-3 after two periods, and the Tanners caught a bit of a break to regain the lead. Once they were ahead though, goalie Jeremy Barreto made 10 saves and his teammates kept the pressure off until Jackson Powers put his second goal of the night into an empty net, in the final minute, for the 5-3 final.
Woburn (6-5-0) improved to 5-3-0 in the ML Liberty Division with two more games against the ML Freedom coming up in the next week.
"There were a lot of times in the game tonight where they outplayed us," said Woburn coach Jim Duran. "We did a good job early when we forechecked, then the second period we were really bad, the third period we got a lucky goal."
The "lucky goal" came at 3:53 of the third period. Nick Leuzzi took a pass back at the left point from Jack McEleney and sent a slap shot towards the far side of the net. A Raider defenseman reached down to stop it with his glove, and the puck deflected down, bounced off the ice and over the left pad of goalie Patrick Johnson, and into the net.
"It was a different game, I thought we did a pretty good job in the first period, but I think Watertown is pretty good," said Woburn coach Jim Duran. "I was surprised. They have a lot of talent. They've always played hard and they've always worked hard, they're always a good team in a battle."
The talent influx could be a result of now being combined with Wayland. Duran pointed out earlier that Watertown (5-5-2) has been a bit Jekyl & Hyde, having tied Belmont (0-0) and losing big to Arlington (10-1) back in December.
Watertown took the initial lead at 3:18 of the first period. The Raiders caught Woburn on a line change, which created a 2-on-1 break. Anthony Venezia passed to Shane Desmond on the left side. Desmond, from the left circle, faked a pass back and beat Barreto with a wrist shot, short side.
The Tanners tied it at 5:41 when Powers had the puck behind the net, began to skate out from the left side and hit a bank shot shot off Johnson for an unassisted goal.
Woburn took a 2-1 lead at 8:12 on a play started by line mates Darby Ciavardone and Joe D'Arrigo. They sent the puck towards the net from near the right side of the blue line, and Larry Parece caught up to it in progress and beat Johnson between the pads from low in the slot.
Both teams took penalties, about a minute apart, late in the first, giving each team about a minute on the power play.
The Tanners were able to kill off their penalty, and then took a 3-1 lead while on their power play at 14:18. Powers skated down the right wing, through the right circle, and then passed to Ciavardone, low in the slot, for the one-time past Johnson.
"That goalie stoned us, last year, over there (Ryan Arena)," said Duran. "I think we're happy coming out with the 'W.' We played better in situation, getting the puck deep and having one guy go after it, than we have in awhile."
Watertown scored twice in the second period to tie the score at 3-3. The Raiders were helped out on the first one by another power play. They were putting on pressure in the Woburn zone when Alec Banosian put a shot on goal. Barreto made the save, but the puck landed in the goalmouth, and Daniel Tattier was there to poke it into the empty net.
The game was tied less than three minutes later when Brendan Campbell passed to Mauricio Souza, who fired a shot through a screen, from the right point, that Barreto never saw before it was in the back of the net.
Each team had a power play before the second period was out, but neither was able to take advantage of the situation, and the score remained tied going into the third period.
After Leuzzi gave the Tanners a 4-3 lead, they nearly went up by two goals a few minutes later. Matt Mahoney had the puck in the left circle, and then cut towards the slot. He fired the puck and it ricocheted off the left post and went towards the right side.
It stayed a one-goal game until the final minute when Powers got his second goal, and third point, with a wrist shot from the right circle into an empty net.
"It was a big win for us, but we need to work on a lot of things," said Duran. "We have to be better as a team, not individually. We have a lot of young guys playing now and they're seeing more ice time."
The Tanners next game is this Sunday (7 p.m.) when they visit Bentley University to take on Wilmington.
