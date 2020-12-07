Boys Liberty Division All-Stars

Evan Edler, Winchester, Senior

Andrew Benassi, Reading, Senior

Robert Squires, Reading Senior,

Ben Wallace, Reading, Freshman

Andrew Vecchia, Woburn, Senior

Kevin Nett, Woburn, Junior

Christian Vallerand, Woburn, Junior

Girls Liberty Division All-Stars

Camryn Messinger, Winchester, Senior

Michaela Eichel, Winchester, Senior

Isabella Ryan, Winchester, Junior

Jordana Eichel, Winchester, Freshman

Sophie Shanley, Reading, Junior

Kacy Cole, Woburn, Senior

Juliana Scholtes, Woburn, Senior

Boys Freedom Division All-Stars

James Johnson (MVP), Burlington, Senior

Richard Cromwell, Burlington, Senior

Rikabh Prakash, Burlington, Sophomore

Patrick Gray, Burlington, Sophomore

Girls Freedom Division All-Stars

Casey Collins, Burlington, Junior

