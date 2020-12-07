Boys Liberty Division All-Stars
Evan Edler, Winchester, Senior
Andrew Benassi, Reading, Senior
Robert Squires, Reading Senior,
Ben Wallace, Reading, Freshman
Andrew Vecchia, Woburn, Senior
Kevin Nett, Woburn, Junior
Christian Vallerand, Woburn, Junior
Girls Liberty Division All-Stars
Camryn Messinger, Winchester, Senior
Michaela Eichel, Winchester, Senior
Isabella Ryan, Winchester, Junior
Jordana Eichel, Winchester, Freshman
Sophie Shanley, Reading, Junior
Kacy Cole, Woburn, Senior
Juliana Scholtes, Woburn, Senior
Boys Freedom Division All-Stars
James Johnson (MVP), Burlington, Senior
Richard Cromwell, Burlington, Senior
Rikabh Prakash, Burlington, Sophomore
Patrick Gray, Burlington, Sophomore
Girls Freedom Division All-Stars
Casey Collins, Burlington, Junior
