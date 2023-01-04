STONEHAM — The Woburn High girls' hockey team may have played its best game of the season, thus far, in a come-from-behind, 3-2 triumph over Stoneham/Wilmington, Friday afternoon at Stoneham Arena.
The Tanners (2-4-0) carried over their improved play in the second half of last Wednesday's loss to Lincoln-Sudbury into this game, and turned it into a victory that avenged a 5-1 loss to the Sparta Cats, two weeks ago at O'Brien Rink.
Since this was the second game between the teams, and since Stoneham/Wilmington play in Middlesex League Freedom, it was considered a non-league game. This year, with Watertown merging with Lexington, there are only four ML Freedom Division teams. Woburn added this game to make up for the loss of a Watertown game.
"It was really nice to come out here and get the win," said Woburn coach Steve Kennedy. "Last year whenever we played a team we lost to for the second time, the girls would say they were out for revenge. It was nice that the first time we played a team for the second time, they had that mindset."
The Tanners gave themselves a confidence boost by taking a 1-0 lead in the first period while on the power play.
It was the latter half of the power play and Woburn had its eighth grade line on the ice. The puck was being worked between Nora Kennedy and Savannah Powers in the right corner, when one of them spotted an open Kate Sullivan in the left circle. Sullivan, a sophomore defenseman, collected the pass and fired a wrist shot into the back of the net at 10:10.
Less than two minutes later, the Sparta Cats went on the power play and they tied the game at 13:13. Ashley Mercier sent a seemingly harmless shot from the left point on net, and it eluded Woburn goalie Cadence Pearce to even the score at 1-1.
It turned out to be the one blemish in the game for Pearce, who was a major factor in the win with 23 total saves.
Stoneham/Wilmington took a 2-1 lead at 4:02 of the second period on a nice finish from Colleen Halley. Gabby Daniels sent a shot towards the far post from the top of the left circle, and Halley was outside the right post to deflect it in.
A little over five minutes later, a delayed penalty was called on the Sparta Cats. Woburn possessed the puck for a bit and at one point, the puck was sent out to the left point from the right corner. Defenseman Ava Makinen sent the puck towards the net, and Powers put it past Stoneham/Watertown goalie Maddie Sainato, tying the score at 2-2.
Just short of two minutes later, at 12:10, the Tanners took a 3-2 lead. Katie Pica sent Sullivan down the left side with a pass. Sullivan sent a shot on net from the outside of the left circle and it found its way into the back of the net.
The play of the game happened next, when Sparta Cat forward Ava Krasco scooped up the puck outside the Stoneham/Wilmington blue line and skated in alone on a breakaway. Pearce, who has played the goalie position for only one month, came up with a sprawling save to thwart Krasco, and pump up her Woburn teammates.
"The result wouldn't be what it was without Cadie Pearce in net," said Kennedy. "She stopped multiple breakaways today. She has worked so hard to improve and she was awesome today."
The action was intense throughout the third period. The Sparta Cats had plenty of possession in the offensive end, and they put eight shots on Pearce, but she stopped every one of them.
Woburn caught a late break when Stoneham/Wilmington took a minor penalty with 1:25 left in the game. It helped take the pressure off the Woburn end as the Tanners controlled play to run out the rest of the clock.
"I feel like today was a good example of how well our kids can play," said Kennedy. "Offensively we had some nice chances we put together over the three periods, and we were defensively sound. We played strong in the third and I think we have a good team. They are learning to play together, they are gaining in confidence. Hopefully this will be a nice sign of things to come."
Woburn is at Arlington on Wednesday at 8 p.m.
