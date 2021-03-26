READING — In a battle of two great teams, it was the Woburn High girls volleyball team that came out victorious over Reading.
Woburn defeated Reading, 3-1, Saturday afternoon at Hawkes Field House, where every set came down to the wire and both teams left it all on the court.
The Tanners took the first two sets: 25-20 and 27-25, to go up 2-0. The Lady Rockets fought back to take the third set, 25-21, and in close fourth-set battle, it was Woburn that came out victorious winning 25-22.
“It was a great win for us,” said Woburn coach Scott Roy. “Any time you beat Reading in Reading, you have to be proud of yourself. They (Reading) have a very-well coached team and we saw some things we could do early and took advantage, but coach (Michelle) Hopkinson is so good and fixed it immediately so then we had to figure something else out. It was a really close match the whole time and the girls didn’t have any fear they just kept playing.”
Hopkinson was proud of her team’s effort and being ready to play. But, she also knows they still have things to fix.
“Obviously, we have more to work on,” said the Reading coach. “But, I always love playing Woburn. You always know it is going to be a good game with good coaches and I am so proud of my team. The difference in this game other than last week was that every person I put into play was ready to go and that was a focal point for me this week because we practiced it a lot.”
Despite the loss, Hopkinson was proud of the new players on her team who stepped up in a big way.
“Everyone was ready to go and that takes a lot of pressure off the starters,” said Hopkinson. “Bella McGonagle came in and she was so controlled, Lauren Fischer came in and executed and Evie Taylor pounded out serves for us. The set was won by new players.”
The match was close from the start, with it being anyone’s game at any time. With Reading leading 7-5 in set one, Woburn then took the next seven of eight points thanks to terrific serving from sophomore Meghan Qualey to go up 12-9.
The set continued to be close with the Tanners holding a tight 17-14 lead, but then opened the game up taking six straight to go ahead 23-14. Senior Sophia Bishop contributed outstanding serving, earning three aces in that span.
The Lady Rockets never let up as they took the next six of seven to pull themselves closer.
Junior Anna Hughes had two kills and senior Leah Puglielli earned three service points.
In the end it wasn’t enough as Woburn junior Amanda Spoildoro ended the match with a kill giving Woburn the 25-20 win.
The Tanners picked up in set two right where they left off. Woburn jumped out to an early 9-4 advantage, largely in part of good serving from Sophia Furxhi, who put the Tanners in a good position early.
After two consecutive aces from Furxhi putting Woburn up 14-7, Reading once again fought back taking the next seven out of eight points to pull within one.
Sophia McGonagle and Brooke Naczas added good serving while Hughes and Anica Chang added some big hits to make it 15-14.
Woburn took the next three straight points to regain the lead, but Reading got five straight following that to take over the lead of the set at 19-18.
It went back and forth from there as extra points were needed to win this one after the Lady Rockets tied at 24 on a big hit from Hughes.
Reading went up 25-24, but it wasn’t enough as Woburn took the final three points on two aces by Furxhi to win, 27-25.
In set three, Woburn was leading almost the entire time. With the Tanners holding a 16-12 lead over Reading, the Lady Rockets took the next five consecutive to take a 17-16 lead.
Woburn battled back into the set, but it was all Reading the remainder of the set. The Lady Rockets scored the final six points on solid blocking from sophomore Abby Farrell and another big hit from Hughes giving them the 25-21 win.
The fourth set was again a close battle the entire time, but it was Woburn that held a small lead and never looked back.
After back-to-back kills by Spoildoro that put the Tanners ahead 23-18, the Lady Rockets took four straight trying to force that fifth set. But, it was Woburn that prevailed in the end winning, 25-22.
“We have things to do to get better for sure,” said Roy. “But it is one step at a time, and every game is tough, so we are happy with every win.”
“Next week against Woburn again should be fun and we are going to be ready to go,” said Hopkinson. “I want us to keep getting better and we are checking that off. But, I want the girls to get the win to justify how hard they are working and they will.”
Reading (0-3) and Woburn (2-1) will meet again this Saturday at noon at Torrice Gymnasium in Woburn.
