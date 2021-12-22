READING — It was the Reading High boys basketball team’s only home game in December and the Rockets made it count.
On Friday, Reading came back from its season-opening loss to Woburn with a 57-43 victory against Belmont in the Hawkes Field House.
The next time Reading is at home is on Jan. 11 against Melrose. The Rockets’ next game is on Wednesday at a Lexington team that defeated Woburn on Friday.
“We have Lexington, then the Newton North tournament,” said Reading coach Paul Morrissey. “We didn’t want [to go into Lexington 0-2]. Lexington is too good a team and the league is too tough. I like the way we’re working and trying to get better.”
On Friday, Reading led for most of the game, but really began to pull away from the Marauders in the third quarter, when the Rockets outscored the visitors, 12-5 and closed out the game with a 20-12 fourth quarter.
After Belmont’s Kevin Logan scored the first basket of the third quarter, the Rockets did not allow another shot to be made from the floor until Thomas Ryder scored with 53.7 seconds left in the quarter.
James Murphy started the run with a three-point play that tied the score at 28. Tim Mulvey (18 points) followed with a 3-pointer. Jesse Doherty (18 points), Eric Pettorossi, Murphy and Carter Fox followed with baskets to increase Reading’s lead to 37-29 with 1:06 left in the third.
“We defended well against them,” Morrissey said. “We defended well the whole game. We moved the ball better and got better looks. We were getting good looks in the first half, but they weren’t going in.
“We raised up our defense. When Aidan Bekkenhuis defends the way he does, it’s contagious.”
In the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter, Reading expanded its lead to 53-36. Mulvey made two of his four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Doherty scored seven of his points in the fourth, with a 3-pointer, a layup and a basket off an inbounds play.
Fox also scored on a reverse layup with 4:54 left in the fourth.
Reading held an 11-10 edge at the end of the first quarter after Mulvey made a pair of free throws with 5.7 seconds left on the clock.
With 1:09 left in the half, the Rockets held a 25-16 edge after Murphy connected on a 3-pointer. In the final minute of the half, however, the Marauders scored seven points, taking a 26-25 halftime lead after Ryder came up with a steal and a basket right before the buzzer.
“They scored seven in the last minute,” Morrissey said. “We talked about that. We needed to slow things down a little. We had a nice push in the third quarter.”
Reading made 10 of the 11 free throws it attempted.
Ryder led Belmont with 14 points. Tyler Arno scored 10. The Marauders dropped to 1-1.
