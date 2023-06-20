BURLINGTON — After seeing a nice lead evaporate against Longmeadow in the semifinals, the one-seeded Reading High boys' lacrosse team was not about to let it happen again in the final. The result was a 9-4 victory over 3-seed Duxbury and a hard-earned MIAA Div. 2 State championship for the Rockets, Sunday afternoon at Varsity Field.
While this was a well-rounded effort for Reading, with six different players scoring goals, there was no mistaking the contribution of goalie Finn Granara, whose nine first-half saves helped the Rockets take a 4-0 lead at the half.
Reading went on a 4-1 run in the first four minutes of the third quarter, and the Dragons were in chase mode the rest of the way. Granara made a few more spectacular stops in the third quarter to discourage any serious Duxbury rally attempts.
"I think our defense was outstanding, and today we were the better team," said Reading coach Charlie Hardy, who guided the Rockets to their second Div. 2 title, this first coming in 2018. "Chris (Sweet) is a great coach, (Duxbury) is a great team. Today is our day, we earned it today."
Even before the season started, Hardy dedicated this season to his 19 seniors, who made up most of the starting lineup and played a huge role in what is now two consecutive trips to the Final Four.
Those seniors delivered again, Sunday, with Robbie Granara scoring two goals and assisting on two others, Mark Boyle scoring one goal and assisting on two others, and Eamon Centrella with a goal and assist, not to mention the play of the rest of the midfield and defense.
"We have 19 seniors and they have been playing together since they were 10 years old," said Hardy. "They are all excited."
An indication of how close the seniors are, Robbie Granara chose to wear the jersey of his friend, Ethan Haggerty, after Haggerty broke his arm at the start of the semifinal against Longmeadow.
"Robbie wore Haggs's jersey, 22, today to honor Haggs," said Hardy.
"They've been playing together since they were 10 years old, and Haggs broke his arm in the last game, and couldn't play. Robbie asked me if he could do that. I cleared it with the MIAA, and I cleared it with the Chris. Me and him (Sweet) have been doing this together for a long time."
It was a little confusing for those not in the know, including the announcer, when 22 scored the first goal of the game, on a nice shot from the right side, at 4:57 of the first quarter. It took a couple minutes but eventually he announced Robbie Granara as the goal scorer.
Finn Granara got a good warmup for the day, making five saves in the first quarter, and Reading took a 2-0 lead on a nice finish by sophomore Nate Mulvey on the left side, off a nice pass from high in the middle by senior Tom Trahan.
Down 2-0, the Dragons tried to make their move in the second quarter, but were repeatedly thwarted by the defense of senior Ryan Strout and sophomore Ben Diemer, and senior long-stick middies Mike Miele and Nate Johnson, who continually disrupted shot attempts, created turnovers and came away with key ground balls.
The Rockets did commit some penalties, and the man-down situations were when Finn Granara was at his best, including a one-two punch when they were down two players, where Granara made back-to-back fantastic saves, the second point-blank from less than five yards away.
"Finn was the man, today," said Hardy. "He was awesome in that goal. He saved us when we got down two-men. When we got down two minutes, it was always Finn. With Robbie at this (attack) end, that's why Finn and Robbie and Mark Boyle are All-Americans. They just played their hearts out, today."
The Rockets made it 3-0 with 5:16 left in the second quarter. Sophomore Cullen Granara (2-2) came up with a turnover, deep in Duxbury territory. He fed Boyle, who went in alone on a breakaway, beating goalie Maxwell Mazanec up high.
Robbie Granara got his second goal with 29 seconds left, converting a shot from the right side after taking a pass from Centrella.
"We knew that they double-teamed quickly, so we wanted to pass the ball to the back side and make them work to get that," said Hardy, on beating the Dragons defense. "I think that's how we did it today."
Cullen Granara began the early uprising in the third quarter, finishing off a nifty passing combination with Robbie Granara and Boyle on the left side. A little over a minute later, Boyle sent a nice pass to junior Aidan Koster for yet another finish from the left side for a 6-0 lead.
Duxbury finally got on the scoreboard with 9:20 left in the third when Sam Wien scored from Terrence Pikul, but the Rockets answered with goals by Centrella and Koster, from Robbie Granara and Cullen Granara, making it 8-1 with 8:09 still to play in the third.
"We've had multiple choices," said Hardy, on the challenges facing opposing defenses. "My coaching philosophy is show me a team with two superstars, like Duxbury today, and we can beat those guys. Show me us, with six really good guys, and it's going to be much harder to stop us. That's what they (Dragons) experienced today."
Duxbury did not stop trying, of course, but they had trouble getting its attack going against the play of defensive middies Max Leone, a senior, and Jack Filipski, a sophomore, plus Finn Granara, who made a dazzling save on what looked like a sure goal by Zach Falls.
The Dragons got a goal from Pikul to make it 8-2, but Cullen Granara finished off a pass from Robbie Granara to give the Rockets a 9-2 lead after three quarters.
"Today and our game against Longmeadow were great games and great wins for our program," said Hardy. "We have come a long way."
Duxbury hit five pipes in the game, three of them after Reading took the 9-2 lead, but the Dragons could come up with just two goals in the fourth quarter as the Rockets focused on running out the clock and then celebrating their championship.
"You get lucky, but it's not about me, it's about the kids," said Hardy, when asked how he felt the program winning its second Div. 2 State championship. "We lost (Ethan) Haggerty in the last game, and we were down three starters (also Jack Jaynes and Evan Pennucci), today, but they never gave up and never stopped believing they could do this."
Hardy and the Rockets, who finished the season with a 22-1 overall record, will have a tall task next year filling the holes left by the seniors.
SEMIFINAL: READING 10, LONGMEADOW 8
SUDBURY — It was the hurdle the Reading High boys lacrosse team could not get past for the last two seasons.
Last Thursday, the Rockets broke through, avenging last year’s MIAA Division 2 state semifinal loss to defending state champion Longmeadow with a 10-8 victory over the Lancers at Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School’s Myers Field.
Longmeadow, the fourth seed, finished its season at 15-7.
Two years ago, Reading reached the state semifinals before losing to Concord-Carlisle. A year ago, the Rockets lost to Longmeadow, 15-10, also in the state semifinals.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” said Reading senior attackman Robbie Granara, who scored four goals on Thursday. “For 10 years, we’ve been together, doing everything together. It just feels great.”
Said senior Eamon Centrella, who added three goals, “We saw Reading win it when we were younger and we just wanted to do that, too.”
After the Lancers took a 6-5 lead with a goal from John Wright with seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, Granara and Centrella sored back-to-back goals within 12 seconds of each other to give the Rockets a lead they did not give up for the rest of the game.
Tom Trahan set up Granara’s tying goal with 5:38 left in the third.
After Longmeadow’s Joseph Mikaelian won the ensuing faceoff, the Lancers put the ball on the ground. The Rockets’ Jack Filipski picked up the ground ball and passed to Granara who set up Centrella to put Reading back in the lead, 7-6.
“We just had to keep our composure,” said Reading coach Charlie Hardy. “We knew they’d make a run. It’s a game of runs. We’d make a run. They made a run and then we made another run at the end.”
The score remained 7-6 going into the fourth quarter. Granara and Centrella added goals with 8:35 and 7:30 left, giving the Rockets a 9-6 lead.
Longmeadow made it a one-goal game again when Dominic Veratti scored a man-up goal with 4:47 left to make it 9-7.
One minute later, Aidan Koster scored with an assist from Trahan, putting Reading up, 10-7.
Koster, a junior midfielder, was pressed into service when senior midfielder Ethan Haggerty left the game with a wrist injury in the opening minute of play.
“After Haggs went out that lit a fire under us,” Granara said.
Said Hardy, “Losing Ethan was tough. But we play everybody and when (Koster) went in for him he did a good job.”
Benjamin McHugh added the Lancers’ final goal with 3:06 left and the Rockets held on for the two-goal victory.
In the first half, Reading scored five straight goals to go up, 5-1 with 3:45 left in the first half. Robbie Granara scored twice in the final five minutes of the first quarter to put Reading up, 2-1 at the end of the opening quarter.
Centrella, Cullen Granara and Mark Boyle added second-quarter goals to make it 5-1.
Longmeadow closed out the half with three straight goals from Wright, Veratti and Colin Brunette to cut the Rockets’ lead to 5-4.
“We knew they wouldn’t give up,” Robbie Granara said.
The Lancers continued their run into the third quarter, with Brunette scoring the tying goal with 7:46 left in the quarter and Wright gave the Lancers the lead 46 seconds later.
Finn Granara made nine saves for the Rockets.
While Mikaelian won the bulk of the faceoffs for the Lancers, Reading’s defense, including Mike Miele, Ryan Strout, Nate Johnson and Max Leone often quickly created the turnover to gain possession.
“Finn is the best goalie in the state,” Centrella said. “We just have some gritty guys back there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.