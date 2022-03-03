READING – The Reading High boys basketball team led for most of its MIAA Division 1 state preliminary-round game against Concord-Carlisle.
The Patriots, the No. 38 seed, were never too far behind, however, and they made their move in the final minute to come from behind for a 69-65 win on Wednesday at Hawkes Field House.
“We had some chances to stretch the lead,” said Reading coach Paul Morrissey, whose team ended the season at 12-10. “Give them credit; they made the shots. We knew they’d shoot a lot of 3-pointers. It’s not easy to do in this place, but they did.”
C-C (14-5) made 12 3-pointers during the course of the game. Patriots senior forward Alexander LeFebvre only made one, but the one that he made with 46.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter gave C-C its first lead since early in the second quarter, putting the Patriots ahead 66-63.
On Reading’s next possession, Tim Mulvey made a tough, short-range jump shot, putting the Rockets within a point, 66-65, with 20.3 seconds remaining.
The Patriots added two more points when Liam Harrington made a pair of clutch one-and-one free throws with 18.3 on the clock to put them back up three (68-65).
Mulvey had a chance to tie the score in the final 10 seconds, but his contested 3-pointer from the right wing fell short of the basket and Lefebvre grabbed the ball, drawing a foul from James Murphy. He missed both free throws with 3.5 seconds left.
After Reading took its final timeout, the Rockets couldn't successfully get the ball inbounds and C-C picked off the pass. Mulvey fouled Tucker Barach, who made the second of two free throws to secure the victory.
“We made our shots,” said C-C coach David Cohen. “We shoot a lot of 3-pointers. The kids kept battling back.”
Concord hit a few threes in the first quarter to take a 17-16 lead after one. But, Reading cooled the Patriots' shooting off and built its largest lead of 11 points, 32-21, with 2:09 left in the first half. The Patriots finished the half with a 3-pointer from Carl Headges (20 points) and a layup from Harrington to close the gap to 32-26.
In the third quarter, the Rockets’ lead fluctuated between two and seven points. At the end of the third, Reading held a 54-48 lead after backup guard Eric Pettorossi (12 points, all on 3-pointers) made a three right before the buzzer.
In the fourth, Reading held on to the lead until Headges made a pair of free throws with 1:25 remaining, tying the score at 63-63.
The Rockets had one of their better balanced scoring nights with four players in double figures. Jesse Doherty led Reading with 19 points (three 3-pointers), Murphy scored 15, Pettorossi 12 and Aidan Bekkenhuis added 10. As a team Reading made nine 3-pointers, not often getting out-shot at Hawkes with Concord's 12 from deep.
“We wanted to do a good job on Doherty and Mulvey,” Cohen said. “We wanted to make the other guys beat us.”
In its run to the tournament, Reading, which earned the 27th seed and its first tourney home game in six years, won seven of its last eight games, including victories over Middlesex League Liberty Division champion Lexington and runner-up Winchester.
"I expect that team to win some titles next year,” said Cohen of Reading. “They have a lot of good juniors. At the end of the season, we felt they were the best team in the Middlesex League.”
Reading graduates four seniors, Patrick DuRoss, Loyal Alexander, Pettorossi and Carter Fox, but has its "core four" coming back in Doherty, Murphy, Mulvey and Bekkenhuis who have all played big minutes since their sophomore years.
“We dug in and did a good job at the end of the season,” Morrissey said. “The four seniors did a good job and we have some good players coming back.”
Concord-Carlisle (69) – A.Lefebvre 1 0-2 3, Brown 4 3-4 14, Headges 6 6-7 20, Harrington 5 3-3 14, Barach 4 1-2 13, Fielding 2 0-2 5. Totals 22 13-16 69.
READING (65) – DuRoss 0 0-0 0, Murphy 5 5-8 15, Doherty 8 0-0 19, Mulvey 2 0-0 5, Bekkenhuis 4 1-2 10, Pettorossi 4 0-2 12, Benson 0 0-0 0, Alexander 2 0-1 4. Totals 25 6-13 65.
Concord-Carlisle 17 9 22 21 –69
Reading 16 16 22 11 --65
3-point FGs: C-C-Barach 4, Brown 3, Headges 2, Harrington, Fielding, A.Lefebvre’ R-Pettorossi 4, Doherty 3, Bekkenhuis, Mulvey.
