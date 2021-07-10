NORTH READING — The two local teams were hoping to meet in the Little League Baseball District 13 finals. Instead, Woburn and Reading met in the semifinals, last night at Benevento Park, and it was the Rockets who will continue on the Road to Williamsport.
Reading scored twice in the bottom of the third after Woburn had scored in the the top of the first. The Rockets rode the two-hit pitching of Avery Koehler in the 2-1 win.
One of those hits was a leadoff home run by Chris Chiodo in the third, and Woburn pitcher Emmett Vaughan allowed just three singles in his four and two-thirds innings of work.
Reading will meet North Reading in the district final on Saturday (2 p.m.) at Weafer Park in Woburn. The winner will move on to the state sectionals next week.
"Great game by both teams; we're excited to be playing in the finals," said Reading coach Mike Koehler. "We love playing Woburn, it's always a good game. They are a well-coached team."
"Two very strong teams, hats off to Reading," said Woburn coach James Vaughan. "Their pitcher did a great job making us hit, and they did a great job fielding it."
The Tanners came into the game, which was played at the complex's second diamond so both games of the doubleheader could be played in the first slot, having scored 33 runs in their first three games.
Avery Koehler did not know anything about that and went to work on his two-hitter. James Hennessy reached base on an error to start the second, but Koehler got the next two Woburn batters. Another error put runners on the corners before Koehler got the third out on a fly ball to center.
Emmett Vaughan got the first two Reading batters in the game before he yielded a couple walks to Kam Greatorex and Alex Vigorito, Vaughan then got the last out on a short popup.
The Rockets had an even better chance to get on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second. With one out, Avery Koehler was hit by a pitch, Drew Paliner reached on an error, and Quinn Bakst walked with two outs to load the bases. Vaughan got the third of his seven strikeouts to keep the game scoreless.
The top of the order came up for the Tanners, and Chiodo led off with a home run to dead center, his third of the tournament. Koehler shook it off and set down the next three batters on ground balls.
"We have a lot of respect for Woburn," said Mike Koehler. "I didn't know any specifics but it doesn't surprise me to hear they were hitting the ball well."
Reading got its two runs in the bottom of the third, and it could have been more if not for the defensive play of the game.
With one out, Vigorito walked, Dylan Martello singled to left, and Ethan Greatorex was hit by a pitch to load the bases. An error allowed Avery Koehler to reach and Vigoritio to score to tie the game at 1-1.
Vaughan struck out the next batter for the second out, but ninth batter Jay Wang lined a single to right to score Martello with the go-ahead run. Greatorex was waved around third base, and it took a perfect throw from Braedan Blake in right field to catcher Braden Pacini to nail him at home plate for the third out.
"That was something that, watching them, they would not have made that play a year ago," said James Vaughan.
Avery Koehler got even better as the game progressed. After allowing a two-out single to Aiden Wood in the fourth, Koehler retired the last seven batters he faced, including the side in order in the fifth and sixth innings.
Emmett Vaughan continued to pitch well until reaching his pitch limit with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. Matthew Olson came on to get the third out.
"My boys loved it," said James Vaughan, on playing in the District 13 semifinals. "I can't thank them enough for every minute they gave us, and I can't thank the parents enough. The players are fired up and I promise you will see them again at every level."
"Our kids play hard, they don't quit," said Mike Koehler. "We didn't get down after that kid hit the home run, they just kept fighting. That's what I love about these kids, they don't quit."
The Rockets will now play North Reading which beat Wilmington last night, 2-1, on the other diamond at Benevento Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.