READING — The Reading High boys' basketball team is off to a great start, improving to 2-0 with a 54-42 victory over Woburn, Thursday night at Hawkes Field House.
The Rockets built an eight-point lead in the first quarter, maintained it through halftime and then moved into a double-digit lead in the third quarter, and maintained it in the fourth.
It is still very early in the season, but Reading is starting to look like the favorite in the Middlesex League Liberty Division after comparing results from the first two block of games.
The Tanners (0-2) have been fine on defense, holding Reading to 20 first half points, but their offense struggled again while falling behind. The points per quarter total did increase throughout the night though.
"They (Tanners) played hard," said Reading coach Paul Morrissey. "Randy and the Woburn kids always play hard."
"Defensively I thought we were tremendous," said Woburn coach Randy Parker. "We came in, knew they had a tremendous team with a couple really good players we had to game plan for."
One player who perhaps was not in the game plan was Reading’s Shea Donahue, who had five 3-pointers off the bench for 15 points, four of them helping to put Woburn away in the second half.
“They got good shooters, all around," said Parker. "We did a good job defending that, forcing tough shots and getting the first rebound 90 percent of the time."
Reading spread the offense around in the first quarter, getting 3-pointers from Jesse Doherty (12 points) and Thomas Trahan, along with a couple of baskets from Luke Benson to take the 12-4 lead.
Both teams struggled in the second quarter, but threes from Doherty and Donahue helped the Rockets maintain their eight-point lead at the half, 20-12.
Michael Sullivan got Woburn's first 3-point basket in the second quarter, while the other scorers were Evan Kolodko off the bench with five, and co-captain Brett Tuzzolo with four.
Reading scored the first five points of the third quarter, including a trey from Hunter Hayes, to extend the lead to 13, and it seemed like that would be enough to withstand anything the Tanners could throw at them.
Woburn got the lead down to nine with baskets from Tuzzolo and a put back from Dominic Cafarella, but the Rockets came back with five points on a second trifecta from Donahue and a bucket for Benson to get the lead to 14, 32-18, with about three minutes left in the third quarter.
"We shot the ball better in the second half," said Morrissey. "We have to be a little more patient in some of the things we do."
That strong shooting came forth at the start of the fourth quarter as Reading went on an 11-2 run to put the game out of reach, 45-24. Donahue hit back-to-back 3-pointers and then a third after a Doherty basket.
Still down by 21 points a few minutes later, the Tanner offense finally kicked in, with Sullivan getting seven points, and Tuzzolo five during a 12-0 run that got the Rocket lead down to 11, 49-38, with 2:25 left but the Rockets had more than enough to hang on.
"Defensively, we were pretty good until the last quarter," said Morrissey. "I think we took our foot off the gas, defensively, which we will work on."I'm happy that we are 2-0."
A three-point play by James Murphy got the Reading lead back to 14, and a couple free throws from Aidan Bekkenhuis closed out the Rocket scoring in a 54-42 triumph.
Parker says his the team is on course and will be steadily improving as the season progresses.
"These guys are doing tremendous, whether it's the five guys on the floor or the guys on the bench, they are into the game the whole time and they want to get better individually and as a team," said Parker. "All that I can ask is for is for them to work hard in practice and in games in order to get the Woburn Tanners to win more games."
The Tanners a pair of home games on Tuesday against Stoneham, and Thursday against Malden. Both games start at 7 p.m. at Torrice Gym.
The Rockets will get a true test on Tuesday (6 p.m.) when they host Burlington, back at Hawkes Field House, before going on a two-week hiatus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.