WOBURN — Usually in Middlesex League play when a Liberty (or Large School) team plays a Freedom (Small), the Liberty team typically has the edge with strength in numbers, no matter what the teams records are.
Wakefield came into Friday’s game at Woburn undefeated at 5-0 but may not have had the same amount of respect attributed to it as the other undefeated team (Reading) had the week earlier. But, after the Warriors rallied back for a 21-13 win and withstood Woburn’s come back attempts in the second half, there are more believers for the now 6-0 Warriors.
Woburn had not lost to Wakefield in football since 2008, winning the previous six meetings. The teams do not play every season due to the split ML divisions.
“They are a good team, got to give them credit,” said Woburn coach Jack Belcher. “They are a very good Wakefield team. We couldn’t run the ball and we couldn’t stop the run.”
Woburn (3-3) jumped out early to a 13-0 lead and it looked like Liberty superiority over the Freedom would continue to rule. But, Wakefield scored three second-quarter touchdowns and quieted the Woburn offense the rest of the way, showing there is quality football over on the other side of the Middlesex League’s split division.
“I don’t know about that,” countered Belcher about the Liberty/Freedom difference. “Some years that’s been better than us top to bottom, better than the Liberty I should say.”
Closer analysis coming into this game bore out one common opponent — Burlington. Woburn and Wakefield had posted lopsided wins over the Red Devils. The Warriors also had a 36-12 win at Liberty member Belmont. This was no fraud unbeaten team.
But, Woburn’s offense early-on made it look like the Warriors could be in over their heads. The Tanners drove 63 yards and scored on eight plays on the game’s opening possession. The scoring drive was capped by a Brett Tuzzolo 29-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Merlain. Marc Cutone added the kick and it was quickly 7-0, Woburn.
Then Wakefield turned it over as Evan Kolodko tipped a pass over the middle that middle linebacker Mike Doherty caught to set the Tanners up in good field position at midfield. Doherty had another monster defensive game with a team-leading nine tackles, an interception and a sack.
Woburn was again showing a nice balanced offensive attack as Tuzzolo was sharp on this drive again with three completions.
After hooking up with Ryan Pacini was a pair of completions, Tuzzolo spotted Kolodko breaking free from tight end and floated one to the open receiver. Kolodko initially speared it with his left hand before pulling it to his body for the 27-yard TD reception.
The Tanners maybe got a little cute trying to go for two instead of electing to go with the highly accurate Cutone’s PAT kick. They were stopped out of a “swinging gate” formation with Bryan Ferreira’s rush for the two-point try stopped short. Still, Woburn looked in command at 13-0.
Wakefield showed what it could do on offense from this point on in the second quarter. Stopped by that early turnover, the Warriors took care of the ball and allowed quarterback Javin Willis to distribute the ball to his skilled teammates. Nathan Delgado, who rushed for over 100 yards on the night, got the offense in gear with a big 27-yard rush on the first play.
Willis converted a fourth-and-two with a run for a first down. Bob DeFeo capped the drive with a six-yard touchdown run.
Ferreira looked like he was going to get the Tanners right back in business with a big kickoff return deep into Wakefield territory but it was called back due to penalty.
Woburn stalled out but Ryan Lush unleashed a 68-yard punt that rolled dead at the Wakefield one.
After a rush for four yards by Nick Delgado, the Warriors did a little slight of hand that paid off big.
With an empty backfield, Willis faked a handoff to no one. That froze some of the Woburn defenders respecting the run. Delgado was able to slip free from the right wing deep in the secondary uncovered. Willis made an easy throw to him and Delgado had no trouble covering the 95 yards for the big touchdown. With the extra point, Wakefield took a 14-13 lead.
Wakefield then came right back after a quick Woburn series by taking over at the Tanners’ 42 on downs. Willis extended his team’s lead with a 12-yard touchdown run with :56 left before half. Wakefield had made quite a turnaround and now led, 21-13 at the half.
“We got a little emotional let down after the kickoff return was called back,” said Belcher. “We were looking for an emotional lift and that didn’t work.”
Woburn’s defense made a big stop at the Tanner 14 with a sack by Doherty to get the ball back early in the third quarter without any further damage. But, after one first down, the Tanners stalled out.
Then Lush came up with a fourth-down tackle at the Woburn 28 to stop the Warriors again early in the fourth quarter.
But, again, yards were not coming easy for the Tanners now and Wakefield intercepted a Tuzzolo pass at the Warrior 20 with 7:32 to play.
Woburn never got the ball back as the Warriors kept it on the ground to pick up four first downs and ran the clock out.
“The second half just seemed like it flew by,” said Belcher. “No. 21 (Delgado) is a real good runner, the quarterback plays real smart. (The tight end) is a load and No. 7 (Chistian Delgado) is good. Thank God they are all seniors, they have some good players on that team.”
Woburn had two more games before the playoffs and now Belcher is just hoping to get in the Top 16 with his team at 3-3.
“We have Lexington and Belmont,” said the Woburn coach. “I think if we win those, if my math is right, it gets us in on the road and we’ll see what happens.”
