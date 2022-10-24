READING — There was a brief moment in Thursday night's football game at Hollingsworth Field when the hint of upset was in the air.
Winchester had pulled to within one score (22-14) as the game moved to the fourth quarter and Reading was facing a third and three at the Rockets' 49. If the Red & Black defense held, would they have a shot at a tying touchdown?
Quarterback James Murphy handed off to Jack Dougherty who approached the line before pitching the ball back to Murphy. The secondary bit on the run fake and Murphy hit wide receiver Ryan Strout in stride for a 51-yard touchdown, turning the momentum around as the Rockets went on to 43-14 victory.
Reading is now 7-0 on the season, while Winchester is 1-6.
"I prefer not to," said Reading coach John Fiore, on giving the Red & Black a flicker of hope. "It is what it is. Turnovers and penalties will kill you, that's the story right there. We gotta clean that up."
"I would say, for all the bodies we are missing after last week in Melrose, for the kids who stepped in and played, they played their tails off," said Winchester coach Wally Dembowski. "We just made a couple of mistakes late in the third, early in the fourth, and they (Rockets) are too good of a team to do that with."
The Red & Black had just connected on a 45-yard touchdown catch and run, with Ben Wilson catching the ball from quarterback Harry Lowenstein. Jack Costello caught the two-point conversion from Lowenstein to make it 22-14.
After a touchback, the Rockets picked up 22 yards and a first down on the first two plays, and a six-yard run by Alvin Day helped set up the third and three from the 49. It turned out to be the perfect time for a trick play, as the Winchester defense was being aggressive.
"Pat (Mahoney) had a great call on that," said Fiore, of the flea flicker on the play of the game. "I was a little nervous because if we don't make it, we have to go for it on fourth down. The kids really executed it, the guys up front sold it, Jack did a great job with the timing of the pitch, and Murph and Strout know what to do when they are playing catch."
On the first play of the next Red & Black drive, Lowenstein was picked off by safety Alex DiNapoli, who returned the ball 26 yards to the Winchester 19.
Murphy hit Jesse Doherty with a seven-yard pass to the 12, a facemask penalty moved the ball to the six, and another penalty moved the ball to the three. Two plays later, Jack Dougherty ran it in for a 36-14 lead.
Three plays into Winchester's next possession, DiNapoli struck again, intercepting Lowenstein for the second time in the second half. Reading got the ball at the 21, and Murphy threw down the left sideline to Doherty for a 19-yard gain to the three, Murphy found Doherty on a quick slant for a touchdown and a 43-14 lead.
It turned out to be the seventh touchdown of the season, and the 16th of Doherty's career, giving him a new Reading High record for touchdown catches.
"We did some nice things in the first and fourth quarters," said Fiore. "In between, I know we can play better football."
DiNapoli tied a Reading High record when he intercepted a third Lowenstein throw. Joe Gilligan performed the feat back in 1984.
Lowenstein had four interceptions in all, the first one coming on the second play of the game. Sean Crowley picked off a throw at the Winchester 41 and returned it four yards to the 37.
Murphy ran the ball himself on the first play for eight yards, before throwing to Dougherty out of the backfield for five yards and a first down at the 24.
Alvin Day ran for 12, Dougherty ran for 11, before Dougherty punched it in from the one-yard line. Jake Palm kicked the first of six successful extra point tries for a 7-0 lead.
Winchester moved the ball well on the first two plays of the second drive - a 16-yard run for running back Ryan Doucette and a 20-yard keeper for Lowenstein - before the drive stalled at the Rocket 22. Kieran Corr attempted a 40-yard field goal, but it was blocked by Aidan Bekkenhuis.
Reading took over at the Rocket 35, and DiNapoli took a handoff on a jet sweep and went around left end for 47 yards down to the Red & Black 18. Murphy went right back to DiNapoli through the air for five yards, before three straight carries by Day resulted in Reading's second touchdown, a four-yard run. Jesse Doherty caught Murphy's two-point conversion pass and it was 15-0 with 4:24 left in the first quarter.
Winchester got one first down on its third drive on a Lowenstein pass to Wilson, before having to punt, as the quarter came to an end.
After an exchange of punts to start the second quarter, Reading began its third touchdown drive at the Winchester 24, following a 16-yard punt return by Andrew Jackvony.
Day ran for four yards on first down, before Murphy hit Strout with a 15-yard pass down to the five. Day took it in from five yards out for his second touchdown of the game and a 22-0 lead for the Rockets.
The blowout seemed to be on until the Red & Black put together a touchdown drive of 66 yards on 10 plays on its next possession.
The key play came when the drive stalled at the 35 after moving only one yard. Corr's punt bounced in Reading territory and the Rocket return man went to scoop it up, but thought better of it at the last instant. The official felt he touched the ball, so when first-year senior Shane Napolitano downed it at the 29, the official indicated it was Winchester's ball.
Doucette picked up 13 yards on first down, and Lowenstein hit receiver Dillon Keough for 10 yards down to the six. A personal foul penalty at the end of the play moved the ball to the three. On fourth and goal at the three, Lowenstein connected with Jack Costello in the left corner of the end zone for a touchdown with 45 seconds left. Corr's extra point try was blocked, making it 15-6.
Reading's last possession of the second quarter saw Murphy complete passes to Bekkenhuis for four yards, and Doherty for 17 yards, before he was sacked by junior Lucas Fujii at the Winchester 43. He ran for five yards before the half came to an end.
Murphy had runs of 12 and seven yards sandwiched around a 13-yard completion to Strout, setting the Rockets up at the 35 during the first possession of the third quarter.
An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty helped stall the drive, and Winchester took over at its eight after a Palm 32-yard punt.
The Red & Black ended up putting together a 92-yard, 14-play drive that consumed much of the remainder of the third quarter.
Three consecutive completions of 10 yards to Costello, 13 yards to Costello, and five yards to Wilson moved Winchester to its 37. An eight-yard keeper by Lowenstein moved the ball for a first down at the 45.
An illegal block penalty created a first and 21, but the Red & Black got the drive restarted with an 11-yard run by Doucette, and a pass interference call on fourth and six, gave Winchester a first down at the Reading 36.
A Red & Black holding penalty had the drive on the ropes for a second time, until Lowenstein connected with Wilson for the 45-yard touchdown pass. The two-point conversion catch by Costello made it 22-14.
"We gave them fits all night," said Dembowski. "The kid (Murphy) made some plays, he's a good quarterback, but our kids weren't intimidated by the situation."
"We are happy with how things ended up, but we know we can do better," said Fiore. "That's the ongoing search, right?"
The Rockets will be back at Hollingsworth Field on Friday (7 p.m.) to host Lexington. They can clinch the Middlesex League Liberty Division title for the fifth straight year with a win. The Red & Black are headed to Peirce Field to take on Arlington. It was the scene of their only win last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.