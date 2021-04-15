READING —The wait was worth it for the Reading High girls volleyball team.
Reading got its first win of the season in a big way beating Lexington, 3-1, Tuesday night at Hawkes Field House in a well-played match.
After losing the first set 25-19, the Lady Rockets (1-8) stormed back to take the next three consecutive sets: 25-22, 25-23 and 25-23 en route to their first win of the season.
“It was a great team win for us,” said Reading coach Michelle Hopkinson. “We worked really hard the last few days on transitioning our defense and working on different rotations and I thought everyone did a good job playing their role. Lexington is a very good team and we responded really well to a lot of them. I’m very happy for my team.”
Despite only having one regular-season game left, Reading is peaking at the right time.
“We still have a lot more work to do and we are going to run out of time unfortunately,” said Hopkinson. “But I am so proud of my team and hopefully we can carry this into the league tournament.
Hopkinson was impressed by a trio of sophomores who all contributed in a big way and she knows the future of her team is looking bright.
“Tilda (Oberg) had an awesome game for us in the middle and Bella (McGonagle) came in and played really well and served great for us,” said the coach. “Evie (Taylor), our other setter, also came in and did a great job. These are only sophomores playing varsity for the first time and I am so happy for them.”
Reading started off set one in a big way jumping out to a 5-0 lead on outstanding serving from senior Brooke Naczas, who earned two aces over that span.
The Lady Rockets quickly saw their lead diminish as Lexington fought back to eventually tie the game at 7-7 and then take control of the set.
With the Minutemaids up 21-11, Reading went on a run scoring eight consecutive points. Senior captain Anica Chang served outstanding earning eight service points, while Oberg added two kills to put the Lady Rockets within two.
Reading’s comeback would fall short as Lexington went on to score the final four points winning set one 25-19.
The second set proved to be tough right from the start as the teams went point for point, making it anyone’s game.
With Lexington up 9-8, Reading scored six of seven to take a 14-10 lead. One point came on an ace from Chang while junior Anna Hughes added two kills and sophomore Abby Farrell had two back-to-back huge blocks.
The Minutemaids fired back and tied the set at 17 a piece. Reading then went on another mini-run scoring four straight on a kill by Chang and three straight aces from Farrell, who had another great serving game for the Lady Rockets to take a 21-17 lead.
After Lexington came back to tie the game at 22, Reading scored the final three points on two kills by Hughes and a block by Oberg to win, 25-22, and even the sets.
Reading carried that momentum into the third set where it scored eight of the first nine and 10 of the first 12 to jump out to huge 10-2 lead. Chang continued her strong serving game earning three more aces.
Lexington quietly snuck back into the game, and with Reading then holding a 18-14 lead, the Minutemaids came all the way back from an eight-point deficit to tie the game at 18. The set went point for point almost all the way to the end.
Locked at a 23-23 tie, Reading scored the final two points on a kill by Chang and service error by Lexington to win, 25-23.
Set four proved to be no different as it was a tight battle from the start. Lexington held control for most of the set until Reading went on another huge run.
Down 17-12, the Lady Rockets scored eight of nine to come from behind and take a 20-18 lead. Oberg served outstanding over that span, while Chang added two more kills.
Lexington again came back to tie it at 23-all but Reading prevailed scoring the final two points on a kill and an ace by Chang to win 25-23.
Reading and Lexington (5-4) will close out the regular season Saturday at Lexington at 11:30 a.m. The Middlesex League will hold playoffs the following week with all 12 teams making it. The top four will receive byes.
