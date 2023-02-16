WOBURN — The Woburn High girls’ basketball team moved to within one victory of having a perfect Middlesex League season with a 50-34 victory over Arlington, Tuesday night at Torrice Gym.
The hard-trying Spy Ponders are at the opposite end of the spectrum, as the loss made them 0-16 this year in the league. Arlington (1-17 overall) did get its first win of the season, last week, in a non-league game against Minuteman Regional.
It was Senior Night in Woburn so all five seniors, including the four captains, and bench player Samantha Sherburne all got into the starting lineup.
Coach Steve Sullivan used the whole roster in his rotations throughout the game, so everyone saw at least a few minutes, and Sherburne and the other bench players saw more action than they have seen all season.
The Tanners led at the half, 31-14, and 45-20 after three quarters, before the backups went against the Arlington starters in the fourth quarter.
Cyndea Labissiere led Woburn with 14 points, while Amber Hayden had 10 points. Meghan Qualey had seven and Hannah Surrette and Shannon McCarthy had six.
The Tanners (16-1, 15-0 ML) will try and complete their perfect league season on Thursday night (6 p.m.) when they host Reading at Torrice Gym.
The Lady Rockets (9-8) are much-improved since Woburn beat them handily, 64-29. Reading has recent victories over Belmont and last night over Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.