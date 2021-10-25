WINCHESTER — The Reading High football team moved to within one game of the Middlesex League Liberty Division title with a 48-6 victory over Winchester, Friday night at Knowlton Stadium.
Rocket quarterback James Murphy threw four touchdown passes, to four different receivers, all in the first quarter to lead the way. Three different Reading players ran for touchdowns, one in each of the last three quarters, to account for the rest of the scoring.
It was Senior Night for the Red & Black, and while they played better than they did last week in a 50-0 loss at Wakefield, the game pointed out just how far they have to go to be competitive for a title within their division of the Middlesex League.
"It was a little better but Reading is a heckuva football team," said Winchester coach Wally Dembowski. "They've got some really good players. We battled and we took some chances, tonight. Some of them paid off and some of them didn't. If we had executed on some of them, it would have been beautiful. They (Rockets) are big, strong and physical, and that's where we want to get to."
"I was real happy with the way the kids came out, our kids got after it," said Reading coach John Fiore. "We were able to build up a big lead in the first half, hold onto it, and then get some of our young kids in there in the second half, and some of our seniors got in as well."
Winchester (0-4, 0-7) won the coin toss and deferred its choice until the second half. Reading chose to receive, only to have the Red & Black pull a fast one, with kicker Ollie Wickramsinghe pulling off on an onside kick, where he recovered his own squib kick at the Rocket 48.
Reading was still Reading, however, and Winchester's first possession consisted of a three-yard loss, two incomplete passes, and a dropped pass on a fake punt.
The Rockets needed only three plays to drive the 49 yards for their first touchdown. Running back Colby Goodchild (9-57) got the ball on the first two plays and rushed for 39 and 2 yards, to the eight-yard line. Murphy's first pass was a skinny post to wide receiver Ryan Strout for a touchdown. Reading went for the two-point conversion and the pass failed, leaving it a 6-0 game with 10:12 left in the first.
After a touchback, the Red & Black went four and out, going for it on fourth and five, and again the pass fell incomplete.
The Rockets took over at the 25 and Murphy (8-14-129) hit a wide open Aidan Bekkenhuis with a pass in the right flat, on the first play. The junior wide receiver shrugged off a couple would-be tacklers on his way to a 25-yard touchdown. Strout ran in the two-point conversion to give Reading a 14-0 lead.
Two plays into the next Winchester possession, quarterback Harry Lowenstein (7 of 24, 125 yards, 3 int) was intercepted by linebacker Giacomo Iapicca. The Rockets took over at the 39, and on a similar play to the last one, Murphy looked the defense left and then threw to the wide open receiver on the right. Iapicca was the receiver this time and he went all 39 yards for the touchdown. The first of three Jake Palm successful extra point kicks gave Reading a 21-0 lead with 7:11 left in the first quarter.
The Red & Black went three and out on their next drive, and after four possessions, they had a total of two yards of total offense, with no first downs.
"I was very pleased with the 'D,' loved the way they tackled tonight," said Fiore. "We were able, in the early going, to shut down their run game. That was really important and we were really happy about that, and then we went from there."
The Rockets' fourth scoring drive in four possessions covered 43 yards in seven plays, and was keyed by Murphy passes to Strout for 11 and 18 yards, and another to tight end Patrick DuRoss for 11 yards. Two runs by Goodchild and an offsides penalty got Reading close to the end zone, and a two-yard pass to Jesse Doherty completed the drive and gave the Rockets a 28-0 lead after one quarter.
While Winchester continued to go without a first down on its next two possessions, the Rockets scored again on their second possession of the second quarter.
The scoring drive covered 35 yards on four plays. After Murphy picked up five yards rushing, he hit Goodchild with a screen pass to the left, and Goodchild took the ball 25 yards down the field to the five-yard line. Two plays later, Goodchild scored from five yards out on an off-tackle run to the right side. The two-point conversion pass attempt was unsuccessful, leaving it a 34-0 game at the half.
Winchester had gotten its first three first downs of the game, two by penalty, at the end of the second quarter, before time ran out, but the first drive of the third quarter again went without a first down.
Reading introduced junior running back Alvin Day in its initial drive of the third quarter, and he led the Rockets on another scoring drive, this one seven plays for 52 yards.
Day carried on the first two plays for 12 and 16 yards to the Red & Black 24. Facing a fourth and six at the 20, Murphy ran a quarterback keeper to the left for 13 yards and a first down at the 7. Day scored on a run up the middle on the next play for a 41-0 lead.
The last two touchdowns of the game were the result of big plays. Winchester broke the shutout on its next drive in the third quarter when Lowenstein found Ben Wilson just behind the Reading secondary for a 49-yard touchdown pass. The game was in running time when Jack Dougherty broke loose around the right side and he sped off on a 71-yard touchdown run for the 48-6 final.
"We are executing better on offense but tonight, physically, we were up against it," said Dembowski. "We were going to the right spots tonight. They have two or three scholarship football players over there, we are just a group of young guys trying to figure things out. We just have to keep working, I don't know any other way."
The Rockets will try and complete their mission for an ML Liberty Division title, Saturday morning (10 a.m.), against Lexington at Crumb Field. The Red & Black will keep trying to get their first win, Friday night, when they travel to Peirce Field to take on Arlington.
