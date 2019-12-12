WINCHESTER — The Winchester High boys’ basketball team is coming off a season which saw it miss out on a tournament berth when it lost its the final regular-season game.
The Sachems lost a pair of double-digit scoring All-Stars to graduation from that squad and will be tough to replace.
Eighth-year coach John Fleming (76-79), who has led the boys and girls volleyball teams to unprecedented heights in the spring and fall, will have a tough time repeating that magic in the ultra-competitive Middlesex League and Div. 2 North this winter.
“It will be a big challenge to replace the scoring from Joe McCarron and Michael Tavilla (New England College),” said Fleming. “This year’s group should have more spread out scoring than the last year.”
Potential starters include senior co-captain Gus Kraft, who is the top returning scorer from a year ago at 7.6 points per game. Fleming is looking for scoring consistency from Kraft, both from in the paint as well as the perimeter.
Tommy Degnan is a proven star and leader on the football field, and Fleming is happy to report the senior co-captain has experienced growth in his basketball game, as well. After coming off the bench as a forward, last year, Degnan should be in the starting lineup, Friday night, against Reading.
“Tommy will be in the mix to start and play big minutes at the forward spot,” said Fleming. “He’s physical, a good rebounder and shot blocker, and has expanded his offensive game.”
Quinten Pienaar is a sophomore forward who came on strong his freshman season. He will start and play big minutes after playing a reserve role, last winter.
“One of the hardest workers we have, Quinten got in his work in the offseason in the gym,” said Fleming, who considers Pienaar another good inside/outside player. “He has shown off that work in his improvement from last season.”
Liam Campbell is the third senior co-captain for the Sachems and he started some games as well. The defensive-minded wing forward has become much more consistent from beyond the arc, and is also improved at attacking the rim.
Omar Shakeel is a junior wing who started at shooting guard as a sophomore. Fleming says Shakeel is the team’s best shooter, but he wants him to expand his game beyond catch-and-shoot this time around.
Another young talent is Philip Sughrue, a sophomore who returns at point guard after starting the second half of his freshman season.
“Philip has good court vision,” said Fleming. “He will be much more of an offensive threat this season with his experience and offseason record.”
The Winchester bench is led by junior Henry Kraft, an ace defender coming off a good football season as a receiver. Kraft finished a number of games last year as a defensive stopper at guard. Andrew Murray is a senior guard who is already college-bound for his play with the state champion lacrosse team. Murray had lots of minutes and a few starts, last year.
Senior Coleman Edwards is a first-year player who will be playing forward off the bench. Junior Sean Gogolin is an intriguing prospect of the bench, as he is the tallest Sachem in a number of years. He also will be providing depth at forward off the bench.
Rounding out the roster are: freshman point guard, Matthew Hu; sophomore wing and gym rat Vaikunthan Mathiyalaken; junior wing Sam Furey; and first-year senior wings Joe Charchaflian and John Emanuel.
“I think our strength is our depth, including more than we’ve ever had at the forward position,” said Fleming. “I think we have a number of guys who can score double-digits on a given night. We have a good balance of guys with varsity experience with some new guys ready to give us some minutes.”
The Sachems open at Reading on Friday at 5:15 p.m.
