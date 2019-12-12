READING — Under the guidance of head coach Jim DeBenedictis, and the leadership of three seniors, the Reading High girls basketball team finished in second place in the Liberty Division and won a game in the Div. 1 North tournament to finish with a 17-5 record.
Now a year later things are quite different for the Lady Rockets. Not only are the three seniors, two of which — Haley Lightbody (1,326 career points) and Isabella Zagami — were League All-Stars, but DeBenedictis stepped down as the coach after six seasons.
So a new era is about to begin for Reading, as Kara Melillo Mueller is the new head coach and she brings 12 years of coaching experience to Reading.
Mueller, 31, is a native of North Andover, and not only played basketball for North Andover High School, but then stayed in the same community at Merrimack College where she was a softball standout.
After college she began her coaching career as an assistant basketball coach at Presentation of Mary Academy, then moved on to assistant basketball coaching stints at Haverhill, Lynnfield, and North Reading, before assuming her first head mentor role at Reading High for this season.
Mueller inherits a team that, despite the loss of three seniors, returns nine players from last year’s team including two returning starters in guards Celia Capone and Jackie Malley. So she feels confident the Lady Rockets have the depth to play at the same high level as it they a year ago when Reading challenged Belmont for the Liberty Division title.
“I feel we have a lot of depth and we’re going to use a lot of players this year,” said Mueller. “We have some good talent coming up from the sub-varsity levels, and while there have been some new changes for the kids, they have done an awesome job of pushing each other in practices. Overall I feel we have enough depth that will help us to compete this year.”
Mueller feels the Lady Rockets are an athletic, disciplined team that will use that athleticism to set an up-tempo pace, and move the ball inside for quick baskets.
In the frontcourt, the Lady Rockets have three returning forwards that came off the bench a year ago.
Senior captains Kate Gauthier, Nakeya Carr, and Abby Hurley were all rotation players a season ago.
Also in the mix are two newcomers, junior Abby Lovello and freshman Abby Farrell, for starting roles as forwards.
Mueller feels as a senior Gauthier will play a significant role in the front court to ignite the offense for the Lady Rockets.
“Kate (Gauthier) plays tough, and does all the little things in our offense, such as setting screens, that helps us to score,” said Mueller. “She also does a nice job rebounding for us and gets physical close to the basket, so she does a lot of things that sometimes go unnoticed.”
In the backcourt Mueller has returning starters Capone, another captain, and Malley, still just a sophomore.
Also vying for minutes in the backcourt are juniors Gianna Zagami and Lexi Burnham.
Capone (6.4 ppg last year) will likely see significant time as a starting point guard and will play a big role to lead the defensive game for the Lady Rockets.
“We look to the point guard as a leader, so I’ve asked a lot of Celia (Capone) to command the court, which is not an easy role,” said Mueller. “She is a competitor, she’s a tough kid, and I feel she will play a major role for us this year.”
A year ago Malley (10.0 ppg) burst on to the scene for Reading and made an immediate impact as a freshman. Now with a year of experience at the varsity level, Mueller feels Malley, who has pretty good size at 5-7, will be even more effective as a scorer and rebounder inside.
“Jackie (Malley) is a great player, and she does a lot of strong things for us,” said Mueller. “I feel she is ready to have a big year and will play a big role playing both as a guard and as a forward. She has done a really nice job so far.”
Both Capone (27 threes) and Malley (45) are outside deep threats for the Lady Rockets who should be able to open things up in the middle due to the threats of them from 3-point range.
Two other newcomers that can play as back-ups at forward or in the backcourt are junior Kylie McKenna and freshman Brianna Cirrone.
Mueller is optimistic the Lady Rockets will overcome the loss of last year’s seniors and still play at the same competitive level as they did a year ago.
“It’s tough for me to say how we’ll do this year, since I am still getting to know our opponents,” said Mueller. “I feel we are getting better every day individually and as a team, and that helps the process to make us a more competitive team. So I feel we will do well and hopefully improve as the season goes along.”
Reading will begin its regular season on Friday when it hosts Winchester at the Hawkes Field House (7 p.m.).
