WOBURN — The Woburn High boys’ basketball team continues to thrive on its home court. The Tanners took control against Belmont in the second quarter and then waltzed to a 64-47 victory, Saturday afternoon at Torrice Gym.
Woburn (3-3) is 3-0 at home and 0-3 on the road, but the home wins have been far more emphatic than the road losses.
"It's a good shooting court," said Woburn coach Tom Sullivan, of Torrice Gym. "Some of the road courts are awful for shooting."
Sullivan’s Tanners made 10 3-pointers on Saturday, exhibiting how well they do indeed shoot at home.
Sullivan felt, beyond shooting, defense and tempo were the keys to victory on Saturday.
"We had good defense the whole day," he said. "The way Belmont plays, they don't mind giving up hoops in order to get the tempo going. Once we get it going, we can be dangerous."
The Woburn defense did a fine job keeping Belmont’s top player Preston Jackson-Stephens in check, holding him to just seven points.
Woburn held a 19-18 lead after the first quarter. The Tanners increased their lead with a big second quarter, outscoring the Marauders 26-9, to take a 45-27 lead at the half.
The Tanners hit nine of their 10 treys in the first half, led by Dylan McLaughlin (18 points) with four, and Will Kupris with three.
Woburn maintained control the rest of the way, as the teams basically traded points in the third and fourth quarters.
Other key contributors for the Tanners were Joe Gattuso, with 11 points and 9 assists, and Michael Chiodo with 11 points and several more assists.
Belmont returns to Torrice Gymnasium on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. game.
GIRLS GAME
The Woburn High girls' basketball team thought it might see a different Belmont team than the one it blitzed in the first matchup, a couple of weeks ago.
The Lady Marauders used the same approach, but played much tougher while outlasting the Tanners, 48-43, Saturday afternoon at Belmont.
The game was pretty much deadlocked through the first three quarters, with Woburn taking a one-point lead (28-27) into the fourth.
The Lady Marauders were able to make a few more shots in the fourth quarter, and then hold off the Tanners' efforts to overtake them.
Belmont repeated the covid-prevention inspired tactic of substituting five players at a time, so groups that practice together then play together in games. The format cost the Lady Marauders their momentum in the first meeting, but this time both units kept their focus on defense, and that made for a tough battle throughout the game.
Belmont was led by Nina Minicozzi with 11 points, followed closely by Emma McDevitt, who got her points inside, underneath the basket.
Woburn was led by Jenna Taylor with 13 points, while Cyndea Labissiere had 11 points, and Bella Sgroi had seven points.
The Tanners will play Belmont a third time, Tuesday evening (6:30 p.m.) at Torrice Gym. in the rubber match of what has become a three-game series.
