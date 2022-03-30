READING — After stepping away from the Reading High boys’ tennis program for the past two seasons, veteran coach Bruce Appleby is back.
With the 2020 spring season cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Appleby was forced to miss the 2021 campaign as a result of hip surgery.
Now in his 59th season leading the program, Appleby is ecstatic to returning to the RMHS tennis courts.
“I’m very happy to be back,’’ said Appleby. “I missed coaching the kids, and the kids have been through a lot the past two years. I’m excited to be back on the courts working with the kids again.”
Alongside Appleby will be Matt Williams, who was the interim coach last year, and is designated as a co-head coach this forthcoming season.
Last spring the Rockets only rostered nine players and finished the shortened campaign with a 4-8 record.
“We had a small team last year, and it was kind of a wash,’’ said Appleby. “The kids got to play and that was the most important thing and they were able to get some valuable varsity experience. We have some returning players with some experience along with some promising newcomers that should provide for an exciting season for us.”
Guiding the Rockets will be senior tri-captains Jack Egan, Drew Shimansky and Gian Sabia. Egan, who played second singles last season, will be elevated to first singles while Shimansky and Sabia will be involved in some sort of doubles’ combinations.
Penciled in at No. 2 singles will be sophomore Drew Lynch who played at third singles last season.
As for third singles, challenge matches are still ongoing, but it’ll be either the freshmen duo of Christian Cha, Luke Zannino or returning sophomore Pip Balas, who saw some action in doubles matches last season.
“The challenge matches have been fierce for that third singles spot,’’ said Appleby. “We haven’t finalized the line-up, but the kids are working hard in the practices, and they’ve been doing a great job. We also have had plenty of new players to the team, and they’ve shown a lot of potential as well to see some quality of playing time as well.”
As for doubles combinations, Appleby is almost certain that Shimansky and Sabia will be one half of the No. 1 and No. 2 teams while multiple candidates are up for consideration.
Another returning varsity player to the roster for the Rockets will be Eddie Matthews, who could sneak into one of the two doubles’ combinations.
With six new players on the squad this season, the Rockets will nearly have doubled their roster from last year, as they’ll have 15 players rather than just nine from 2021.
Other newcomers include junior Andrew Barrero and freshman Justin Gatta. Junior Garrett Hyland has also shown some promise during challenge matches along with sophomore Kevin McGlinchey and freshman Sean McGlinchey. Also new to the team is sophomore Abdul Mughai.
“We have full roster, and we have some kids with a lot of potential,’’ said Appleby. “The kids are just happy to be back playing tennis and with a full team, it’s nice that things are back to normal again.”
Appleby put aside any rumors of retirement at least for this season.
“I wasn’t going to let COVID end my tenure here at Reading,’’ said Appleby. “I was determined to come back and coach the kids again and now I’m back and ready to go after two years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.