WOBURN — It took nearly a half of play, but the Woburn High girls’ basketball team had a successful launch into the MIAA Div. 1 North tourney, last night at Torrice Gym.
The Tanners used an 18-2 run to start the third quarter, busting open what was a close game to that point. The top seed went on to post a 54-32 victory over 16th seed, North Andover in a first round game.
Woburn (20-1) will get to host another tournament game in the quarterfinals as No. 8 seed Billerica defeated No. 9 Lexington, 64-50. The game with the Indians (14-7) is tentatively scheduled for Friday night (7 p.m.) back at Torrice Gym.
The Tanners got off to a slow start, offensively, but their defense was outstanding, so the Scarlet Knights were unable to take advantage of Woburn’s inability to finish in the first half.
“We were getting looks but I don’t think we played with a lot of pace in the first half,” said Woburn coach Steve Sullivan. “When we play with pace we are very, very good, and in the second half we showed that. We got out on the open floor and made more shots.”
There was a big crowd on hand to support the Tanners, but they looked a little nervous, early in the game, and it may have led to some missed shots they normally make, as well as struggles (4-for-13) at the free throw line.
Woburn did make some plays though, which is why the Tanners were ahead the whole game, even if it took a while to dispatch North Andover.
The Scarlet Knights had a chance to tie the game at the end of the first quarter. Instead, Woburn freshman Cyndea Labissiere grabbed a rebound and then went coast to coast for a layup that gave Woburn a 9-4 lead after one.
Jenna Taylor got the lead up to six (12-6) in the second when she put in her own rebound, but then the free throw struggles took effect and the Tanners missed six in a row at one point and were just 8 of 20 for the game.
North Andover was not able to do much with repeated chances to get some momentum going. The Woburn defense created log jams in front, and had hands in the shooters’ faces out on the perimeter.
The Knights got as close as two at two points, but a basket by Middlesex League Liberty MVP Ashlyn Pacheco, and two made free throws by Bella Sgroi seemed to give the Tanners a spark. Two more Pacheco buckets helped Woburn end the half on an 8-2 run to take a 22-14 lead at the half.
“That was really big,” said Sullivan, of the late run. “Both teams were in foul trouble and we had kids step up. Pacheco hit a couple big shots at the end for us, and with both benches in foul trouble, it was huge to be up eight instead of only being up two.”
Carley Dangora got the second half started with a steal, which led to Megan Roderick getting fouled near the basket. Roderick hit one free throw, but then Dangora got an open look from straightaway the next Woburn possession and buried a 3-pointer, quickly boosting the lead to double digits.
Roderick hit a three from the right elbow and the 7-0 run in less than two minutes had North Andover coach Jessalyn Devaney taking a timeout. But it only got worse for the Knights.
Roderick scored on a runner in the lane, and then she dished to Dangora to get the lead to 17. Dangora came up with the steal off of the inbounds pass, and she drove between two defenders for the basket and one.
Next time down the court, Pacheco had the ball in transition. She drove to the right of the basket and banked a shot while drawing the foul. Pacheco’s successful conversion of the three-point-play had the Tanners up by 24 points, 40-16.
“All year long we have had what I call ‘spurt-ability,’” said Sullivan. “At times we are able to get after it and play really well, and when things are rolling, the defense picks up energy, we get some shots going, and we are able to feed off that.”
The Knights ended the run at that point but they had no chance of winning the game by that point.
The Tanners expect an even tougher test, Friday night, when they host the Indians, who also play in the Merrimack Valley Conference, like North Andover.
