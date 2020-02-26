BURLINGTON — The inability to close out a game where it had a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead cost the Burlington High girls’ basketball team a chance to win its first tournament game.
After trailing by 10 points early in the fourth quarter, 12th-seeded Dracut came back to tie the game with a late 3-pointer near the end of regulation. The Middies scored the only two points in overtime, and come away with a 60-58 upset victory over Burlington, the No. 5 seed, in a first round Division 2 North tournament game at Vanella Gym last night.
With the win Dracut advances to the quarterfinal round against the winner of Wednesday’s Somerville at Wilmington first round game, while Burlington had its bounce-back season end with a final overall record of 15-6.
The decisive sequence occurred after neither team had scored for the first three minutes of the four-minute overtime. But an errant pass by the Lady Devils was stolen at midcourt by Dracut’s Ashlee Talbot, who drove uncontested for the lay-in with 30 seconds left, to give the Middies the lead for good.
The Lady Devils had one last chance, but after a missed shot and an offensive rebound, Burlington’s Sydney Pavao was called for traveling as she drove to the basket as time expired, to give Dracut the decision.
“Ultimately in the overtime one basket was scored, and it was off one of our turnovers,” said Burlington coach Pam MacKay. “That wasn’t a great defensive play by Dracut, that was a screw-up on our part. We shouldn’t have been there in the first place, but it is what it is, and we couldn’t close it out.”
Talbot was immense for Dracut, leading all scorers with 22 points, including four 3-pointers, two of which came in the final minute of regulation. Cameron Watkins added 14 points for the winners.
The Lady Devils did get good efforts by Kelly Joyce and Alyvia Pena who both scored 14 points, while Jordan Ferullo added 13 points. But when Burlington’s three-time Middlesex League All-Star Marina Callahan fouled out midway through the fourth quarter, it took away a big part of the Lady Devils offense from which they couldn’t adjust to.
“We had two of our best players in foul trouble in the second half, and we didn’t make the adjustment with three officials,” said MacKay. “We couldn’t run our sets and rotations off the ball like we usually do. Instead we froze, and that’s why we couldn’t run our usual offense and what killed us at the end.”
The Lady Devils got off to a good start when Ferullo scored four points, while Pena drained a three and Joyce added a hoop, to give Burlington a quick 9-3 lead.
But Dracut responded when Ashleigh Cox hit a three, and Brodie Gannon scored four points, to key a 9-2 run that gave Dracut a 12-11 lead.
The Lady Devils still took the lead after when Pavao and Callahan both scored, to give Burlington a 15-12 lead by the end of the first.
Burlington stretched the lead to five points (20-15) early in the second quarter. But the Lady Devils just couldn’t shake Dracut, which came back repeatedly from deficits throughout the game.
The Lady Devils did go on a bit of a 9-4 run in the final minutes before halftime for a 29-23 lead by halftime.
Early in the third quarter the Lady Devils surged when Ferullo drained a three, and Joyce added four points, to extend Burlington’s lead to 11 points (36-25).
But the Middies rallied back again, as Watkins scored four points, while Tatiannah Fevry added a bucket, to spark a 10-5 run that cut Dracut’s deficit to six points (41-35) by the end of the third quarter.
The Lady Devils appeared to start to create some separation early in the fourth quarter. Pena hit two threes, and Joyce and Ferullo added two points each that increased Burlington’s lead to 10 points (50-40).
But at that key juncture Callahan fouled out of the game, which helped Dracut gradually whittle down the deficit over the remaining six minutes of the fourth quarter.
“Until the fourth quarter I still felt we were running our offense well,” said MacKay. “But then when Marina (Callahan) fouled out, now Dracut was able to pressure the ball more in full court, and we couldn’t adjust to that. Then we tried to play fast instead of playing well, and we gave them the ball back right away.”
First Watkins scored five points while Talbot added three points, to help cut Dracut’s deficit to six points (57-51) with two minutes left.
Talbot hit a three, and after an exchange of foul shots in the final minute, Talbot hit another from deep with seven seconds left to tie the game (58-58) by the end of regulation.
Neither team could score in the first three and a half minutes of the extra session. Talbot’s steal and ensuing lay-in in the final minute gave Dracut its only lead after the first quarter, and proved to be the decisive points.
“I still feel we had a great season,” said MacKay. “This hurts right now, but looking back at the season overall, we won 15 games, which is more than we won last year, so I feel the season as a whole for us was a success.”
