READING — If the Reading High girls' lacrosse team were to achieve its goal of reaching the Final Four of the MIAA Div. 1 state tournament, it may have to contend with some familiar foes along the way.
The quest began, last night, when the Lady Rockets hosted Bishop Feehan in the Round of 32 for the second year in a row. The Shamrocks gave Reading a tough time, last year, before the Lady Rockets prevailed, and it happened again Monday night before Reading came away with a 15-7 triumph, at Hollingsworth Field.
Reading got a total team effort, led by an attack where five players had multiple goals, led by Caroline Jadul with three goals and an assist, Megan Shanahan with four goals, Julia Barbato with three goals and an assist, and Libby Quinn with a goal and three assists.
"They (Shamrocks) are a good team," said Lady Rockets' coach, Rachel Monroe. "They move the ball well, they trust each other, and they can pass."
Shanahan was the story of the first half. In addition to doing a great job at center on the draws, she was able to slice through an aggressive Shamrock defense and score four of Reading's first six goals.
Later in the half, Shanahan was tripped up by a shoulder injury that sent the sophomore to the sidelines. She was able to return to the fold, but was far less active on the draws and on the attack in order to preserve the shoulder,
Barbato also had a nice first half, with two goals and an assist, and she continued to be a leader in the second half, winning draws, helping set up the offense, and adding to her point totals.
Lily Stanton (2-1) scored the last goal of the first half for Reading, off a pass from Barbato, giving the Lady Rockets a 7-0 lead before Sam Buonnacorsi got Bishop Feehan on the scoreboard, making it 7-1 at the half.
"I thought we played well in the first half," said Monroe. "Megan did a good job on the draw and was able to put a few in, too. She played fantastic. Julie did a nice job, too."
After the teams traded goals, in the first three minutes of the second half, the Shamrocks' attack suddenly caught fire, and they scored three top quality goals in less than two minutes to make it an 8-5 game, with still 17:45 left in the second half.
Marisa Pereira and Sydney Smith (2-1) took turns setting each up for goals, before Maddie Fitzgerald (2-1) finished off a pass from Ally Buonnacorsi to make it 8-5.
"They (Shamrocks) are going to hit the open player, and that's something we talked about and tried to prepare for," said Monroe. "The defense needs to always be ready and on their toes 100 percent of the time. That's a big takeaway from today."
Reading took a timeout and Monroe gave a motivational speech that got the players' attention. That was evident when the Lady Rockets got those three goals back, in a span of less than a minute, to take an 11-5 lead with 14:28 left.
Jadul, who scored all three of her goals and four of her five points in the second half, followed up a free position goal with an unassisted goal. Barbato scored her third goal to complete her hat trick and put Reading back in control.
"The timeout was a reboot," said Monroe. "We got focused again and got ready to after it."
Bishop Feehan scored two more goals in the second half, but each time the Lady Rockets responded with two goals of their own. Jadul and Quinn assisted on a pair of goals by Kate Leone. Quinn scored her only goal, and Stanton closed out the scoring off a pass from Molly Trahan with 2:06 left.
The Lady Rockets next host the winner of today's Needham-Acton-Boxborough Round of 32 game in the Round of 16. Reading already beat the Colonials, early in the season. If the brackets continue to hold true to form, the Lady Rockets would next travel to Walpole for the Round of 8. The Timberwolves defeated Reading in last year's Round of 16, but the Lady Rockets already own a road win over Walpole, earlier in this season.
