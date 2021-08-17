BOSTON — After the first two innings of its Lou Tompkins 15U B Division final on Sunday, Reading Red had an uphill battle.
Trail-ing by seven runs, Reading came back to make it a one-run game going into the seventh inning, only to fall to Lynnfield, 12-7 at East Boston Memorial Park.
“I’m proud of the way we competed and came back,” said Reading coach Joe Ciccariello. “The kids competed until the end.”
Reading Red finished its season at 13-2-3. During the regular season, Reading defeated and tied Lynnfield.
Going into the bottom of the fifth, Reading trailed, 8-1. With three runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth, Reading pulled within one run of Lynnfield.
Craig Wilson, in his first at-bat, singled up the middle with one out in the fifth and took second on a passed ball. Christian Fantasia followed with a single to right, moving Wilson to third. Matthew Jones singled to right, scoring Wilson. Fantasia scored when Tyler Abreu flied out to left. Joey Ciccariello followed with a base hit to right that scored Jones to make it 8-4.
With one out in the sixth, Jack Murray hit an opposite-field single to left and Jack Meehan followed with a base hit. Ed Sanphy then hit a single to left, scoring Murray.
With two down, Fantasia dropped a single into left, scoring Meehan and Sanphy, cutting Lynnfield’s lead to 8-7.
Lynnfield added to its lead in the top of the seventh with four runs. Nick Groussis reached on an error in right field with the bases loaded, scoring three runs. He scored when Sean Drzewiceski tripled to deep center.
In the bottom of the seventh, Lynnfield reliver Ty Adamo retired the first two batters on pop ups to short. Tyler Nohl kept Reading’s hopes alive with a walk, but a fly to center ended the game.
“We knew they could hit the ball,” said coach Ciccariello. “We could hit the ball, too. We just made a few errors and mental mistakes that hurt us.”
Lynnfield held a 5-1 lead after the top of the first, scoring two in the first and three in the second. Jarrett Scappettoulo reached third on two errors with the bases loaded in the second, allowing Ryan MacEachern, Adamo and Stevie Miglicco to score.
In the top of the fifth, David Tracey hit a three-run inside-the-park home run to deep left-center, expanding Lynnfield’s lead to 8-1.
Matt Papogitos drove in Lynnfield’s first two runs in the top of the first with a double to right.
Reading got on the board in the bottom of the first. Jones led off with a single to right center and stole second. He moved to third when Abreu grounded to short and scored when Joey Ciccariello flied out to center.
Ciccariello pitched the first four innings for Reading and Laz Giardina took over with nobody out and one on in the fifth.
In the fourth, when Giardina was playing third, he turned a double play when he caught a line drive from Adamo and threw to first in time to retire MacEachern, ending the inning.
Saturday’s game
Reading Red 6, Reading Black 5 — Reading Red jumped out early behind the pitching of lefthander Jack Murray but Reading Black closed late.
With the tying run in scoring position in the top of the seventh, Red shortstop Tyler Abreu made a great sliding play to his left behind the second base bag to come up throwing and just nip batter Nick Genese at first base to end the game.
