WOBURN — Lexington made just one more play than Woburn did. Or more to the point, Lexington had Mason Hatfield and Woburn’s didn’t.
The dynamic Minuteman running back/QB scored three touchdowns with two coming in the final quarter to erase a third-quarter Woburn lead as the Tanners fell to the Minutemen, 19-14, on Friday in Woburn.
The loss was crippling for Woburn, where a win would have put it at 3-3 and that looks a lot better than the current 2-4 as far as the upcoming Div. 2 North playoffs are concerned. The Tanners would have been in good shape to get a home playoff game if they could have held on.
“It was a good back and forth, but they had one more (play) than we had,” said Woburn coach Jack Belcher. “It’s hard. This was a hard loss.”
Hatfield, listed as a 5-7, 160-pound junior, was just too elusive. Everyone in the house knew the ball was going through him with the game on the line. Of the final 19 Lexington offensive plays, Hatfield ran the ball 14 times and threw it five.
But the Tanners seemingly had this one wrapped up. Leading 14-13, the they had Lexington in a fourth-and-17 situation with about 2:30 to play. Hatfield scrambled around a bit then threw a dart downfield into traffic. Lexington receiver Ethan Xi rose up to catch the ball in his hands and that in itself was good enough for a first down. But, Xi then slipped away and picked up big additional yardage for a 58-yard gain until finally knocked out of bounds on the Woburn 12.
Lexington worked the clock on an eight-yard gain by Hatfield. Then again the play call went to Hatfield who went to his right, stuck his foot in the ground to make a great cut inside and found the end zone with 1:04 to play.
“He’s a good player, he’s their best player,”said Belcher. “He was the best player on the field tonight. We had them until fourth down and 17… that’s hard.”
Again Woburn played without some of their better upperclassmen play makers. Senior outside linebacker/tight end Alec Cruz and junior safety/wing back Dylan McLaughlin may be done for the season. Senior Arthur Amaral is also out indefinitely so young Woburn team was playing once again even younger.
It battled gallantly and this one was in sight. The Minutemen had some fumble problems early and the Tanners cashed in the first turnover into a 29-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Logan Wilson for a quick 7-0 lead.
The Tanners, however, could not extend their lead just yet. The next two drives stalled out on downs inside Lexington territory.
Lexington was able to tie the game at 7-7 by halftime given the opportunity to stay in the game. A nine-play, 69-yard scoring drive was the first indication that Hatfield would pose a problem. He had a big 35-yard run down the right sideline to put the Minutemen in business at the Woburn six. Hatfield (23 carries, 170 yards rushing) scored on a fourth-play from the tie with 8:22 before half for the tie.
A blocked Lexington put should have given the Tanners the lead with a first-and-goal on the Minuteman seven with under five minutes before the half. However, an interception in the end zone on third down crushed those hopes.
The next two Woburn drives also ended in interceptions so a change was made at quarterback and in came junior Jaden Simonds.
In Simonds fourth play upon entering the game he found Mike Koussa along the left sideline who made a nice catch in his hands. Koussa then made an even better dash for the end zone as he outran the Lexington pursuit all the way for a 93-yard touchdown pass-play.
After Ayob Essouabni added the point, Woburn held a 14-7 lead in the late stages of the third quarter.
Lexington made its own change at QB at that point. Hatfield had been the lone running back but now everything was going throw him as he moved over to signal-caller.
The Minutemen answered the Woburn touchdown on its very next possession. A 10-play drive covered 65 yards. Hatfield actually picked up 70 yards rushing on this season as there were some penalty tradeoffs between the two teams. Hatfield scored on a 12-yard scamper.
Woburn was, however, able to break through and block the extra point kick to keep it in the lead at 14-13 with 10:52 to play.
“I knew we were blocking that point,” said Belcher. “It’s hard after a touchdown to get the juice going right away and we did.”
Woburn ate up a little over three minutes on its next possession before punting it back to Lexington.
The Minutemen almost short-circuited their eventual win on Friday with untimely penalties that wiped out either a touchdown or a long gainer. They were flagged for holding on the very first play of their possession and that crippled the drive forcing a punt back to Woburn with 5:45 left.
Woburn had good field position after the short 21-yard Lexington punt but went three-and-out giving the ball back to Lexington and Hatfield with plenty of time left.
Another Lexington penalty, this one a 15-yarder for tripping, wiped out a big Hatfield carry and later a false start on third and 12 backed it up five more yards.
But, somehow the Minutemen converted that pivotal fourth-and-17 play that led to the victory.
Woburn’s last game during the seven-game qualification period is this coming Friday in a 6 p.m. kickoff at Belmont.
