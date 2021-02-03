WOBURN — The Woburn High girls' basketball team rebounded from a sluggish first half to blitz Lexington in the second half, on its way to a 68-46 victory, Saturday at Torrice Gym.
The Minutemaids shot the ball well in the first two quarters, which allowed them to take a 26-23 lead at the half.
"Lexington came out ready to play and were the more aggressive team, early in the game," said Woburn coach Steve Sullivan. "We turned the ball over too much in the first half, but give Lexington credit for forcing those turnovers."
The Tanners matched their first half total in the third quarter alone, while allowing only four points to Lexington, helping them to take a 46-30 lead. The offense continued to succeed in the fourth quarter and Woburn won handily.
"We made a few adjustments at halftime and were able to speed up the game in the second half with our defensive pressure," said Sullivan. "It led to better scoring opportunities for us, and allowed us to take control of the game."
Woburn got balanced scoring, led by Bella Sgroi with 17 points, and Jenna Taylor with 13 points.
"We had 10 of our 12 players score, and all 12 players made positive plays to contribute to our victory," said Sullivan. "We are getting better each week as the season progresses, and that is our goal as we continue going forward."
The Tanners next game is on Saturday (1:30 p.m.) when they visit Wenner Field House to challenge Belmont on Coach Lyons Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.