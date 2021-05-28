WOBURN — After starting out the season with a sweep of Arlington, the road has been a lot more difficult for the Woburn High boys' lacrosse team. The Tanners ran into Reading and Lexington, and both of those squads swept them in their two-game, home-and-home series, with the scores not being particularly close at the final horn.
Woburn began a series with a team at its level of competition, last night at Woburn High, and snapped the four-game losing streak with a 9-5 victory over Belmont.
The Tanners did the bulk of their scoring in the first and fourth quarters, and in between withstood the stronger quarters of the Marauders to end up with the satisfying win on Senior Night.
"We practiced what we needed throughout the week, the boys were hyped for all the seniors," said Woburn coach Brian Nagle. "We have 14 of them, so, it's a big turnover and everyone wanted to get the 'W' for them. We came out and worked hard in the heat, and were able to get it done. It's a good feeling."
Jack MacDonald got the Tanners started with a goal a little over three minutes in, assisted by captain Lance Anderson. Shea Clark (from Ryan Connors) and Anderson scored 53 seconds apart, later on in the quarter, giving Woburn a 3-0 lead and a feeling it was going to be a fun game.
Clark closed out the quarter finishing off a feed from Joe D'Arrigo for his second goal, and then completed his hat trick in the first minute of the the second quarter, courtesy of a pass from Anderson, for a 5-0 lead.
Belmont began to figure some things out at this point, and began maintaining possession of the ball and keeping the Tanners back on defense.
The Marauders came up with three unanswered, unassisted goals from Danie Fina, Michael Pomer and Thomas Skolwiczk to make it a game again, and a close one at 5-3, going into the halftime break.
"They (Marauders) are a good team," said Nagle. "We knew they could move the ball around and finish when needed. We made the proper corrections that we needed to do. We were playing zone to try and stop them and we were able to cut that off."
Woburn was helped out as well by goalie Jason English, who had eight of his 15 saves in the first half.
"Everything in front of him, he was saving," said Nagle. "Every outside shot, he did everything that we asked him to do."
Belmont continued to stick around in the third quarter and both English and Marauder goalie Eli Rosher came up with some big saves to keep it at 5-3.
MacDonald finally broke the ice at 6:34 to extend the lead to three, 6-3. Skolwiczk scored his first goal on a nice shot, and he did it again in the third quarter to keep the game close with 3:28 to play.
"We stressed that we need to win face-offs, get on offense, be smart and keep the energy up, no matter if we got a goal or if they got a goal," said Nagle. "We took it from there and ended up having a pretty good quarter."
English came up with a bunch of saves, early in the fourth quarter, and that helped pave the way for the Tanners to pull away in the fourth quarter.
Anderson (3-2) completed his hat trick with a pair of goals in the fourth and Michael Santullo got his first. MacDonald picked up his second assist, as did D'Arrigo.
"It was an exciting game and we get them again on Saturday," said Nagle. "They know what we are going to do, we know what they are going to do, so we have to prepare to be a little bit different."
The rematch will take place on Saturday (11:30 a.m.) at Harris Field. The Tanners then take on Winchester on Monday.
