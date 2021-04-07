After a hard fought battle that took them to five sets last game, the Woburn High girls volleyball team fell in three this time around to Lexington.
Lexington swept the Tanners, 3-0, Saturday afternoon in a well-played game. Lexington took Set 1, 25-19, and Set 2, 25-16. Woburn made a run at it in the third set, but the Minutemaids prevailed in the end winning, 26-24, to seal the win.
Despite losing both games to Lexington, the Tanners played well and are improving each time they step out on the court.
Sophomore Sophia Furxhi had a strong game contributing six kills and five aces. The Tanners also got strong performances from Meghan Qualey, who had three kill,s while Amanda Spoildoro, Hannah Nowell and Sophia Bishop each added two each.
Woburn (3-3) will look to get back in the win column Tuesday when it takes on Belmont (3-3) at home at 5 pm.
Belmont 3, Reading 0 — They put up a fight, but the Reading High girls volleyball team fell to Belmont.
Belmont defeated Reading in a 3-0 sweep Saturday afternoon at the Hawkes Field House in well-played game on both ends.
The Marauders took the first set, 25-16, the second, 25-13, and finished out the sweep with a 25-15 Set 3 win.
“We executed a lot of good things in this game,” said Reading coach Michelle Hopkinson. “Obviously we want to win the game, but we are learning how to execute confidently so I am super proud of the kids and everyone is going to get better. Belmont played a really great game and I love their setter Sam Lim. She is such an effective setter, and she really knows how to work the court.
Despite being winless on the season, Reading continues to improve and that is what is important to its coach.
“I am not worried about the record right now,” said Hopkinson. “I have 15 girls and 15 girls need to leave better then when they came in. We are just going to keep working one day at a time. I am really proud of the growth we are making. Our goal right now is trusting the process and giving opportunity to everyone. I want everyone to get game experience and build up confidence because we are at a point where we have nothing to lose.”
In the first set, Reading started off strong earning four of the first six points of the game taking advantage of a service error by the Marauders and solid serving from Victoria Reeves for a 4-2 lead.
After Belmont took a 7-4 lead, Reading came right back with three consecutive points on three service points from Anica Chang to tie the game at seven.
The Marauders then went a huge run to take eight of the next nine points to open up a 15-8 lead.
Later in the set, with Belmont leading 23-12, Reading took four of the next five to try and come back. Chang earned two aces and junior Anna Hughes came up with two big hits. But, ultimately it wasn’t enough as Reading fell, 25-16, in Set 1.
Reading went into the second set hoping to change its luck. Belmont jumped out to a commanding 13-4 lead, leaving the Lady Rockets in an early hole.
The Lady Rockets tried to chip away after a kill by Sophia McGonagle and solid serving from Lauren Fisher, but the Marauders continued to pile on the points.
With the score 23-9 in favor of Belmont, Reading went on a mini run scoring four straight where Callie Sullivan earned four service points to make a 23-13 game. Belmont would get the set’s last two points to win 25-13.
The third set started out close. After two straight aces by Chang, Belmont was holding on to a tight 4-3 lead. Shortly after that it went on a huge run scoring nine of the next 10 points to open up 13-4 lead.
Reading again tried to slowly chip away but Belmont played a very well defensive game and won Set 3, 25-15, to earn the win.
“If they beat our best, then that is fine,” said Hopkinson. “But we need to find out best and that is where we are at right now.”
Reading (0-6) is back in play on Wednesday at Arlington at 4:30.
“We have two games with Arlington up next and have two practices to get ready for them on Wednesday,” said Hopkinson.
