ARLINGTON — Wow, this certainly had the feel of March.
And while the calendar is not quite there yet with the month of March, the term “March Madness” certainly fit this tournament game Monday night.
Reading sophomore Jake Palm banked in a leaning 15-footer in the lane as time expired to give the Rockets a heart-stopping 45-44 win over Arlington in a preliminary round game of the Division 1 state basketball tournament.
Tied at 43-all with 8.9 left, Arlington’s Jayden Williams made the second of two free throws to give his team a one-point lead. Reading elected not to call time out and just play it out.
In a hurried-up sequence, Shea Donahue dribbled up the court, passed to James Murphy on the left wing with four seconds remaining. Murphy found an open Palm with a diagonal pass. The 6-1 sophomore took two dribbles to his left, split two Arlington defenders at the foul line, and got off a leaner falling away to his left with 1.1 left, banking it in straight on as time expired.
“We just had to bring the ball down the court really quickly and I saw an opening,” said Palm, who had 13 points on the night. “I got to a spot and I was able to get a shot off.”
Just an incredible ending for Reading (14-7) which will stay on the road to face No. 7 seed Newton North (17-5) on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Round of 32.
“We didn’t want to call a time out because we were only down a point and we figured we might as well get a shot off so (Arlington) couldn’t set their defense,” said Reading coach Paul Morrissey. “They are really good in the half court set defense. We thought it was going to end up with someone else but Jake went to the middle, he caught it, and in a good way he didn’t think, he just played. It’s the beauty of March, it’s only February, but it’s the beauty of March.”
The Rockets trailed just about the entire night, getting down by eight points twice (10-2, 28-20). Reading did briefly take a 19-17 lead late in the first half, but an 11-1 Arlington run that spilled over into early in the third got the Spy Ponders that 28-20 advantage.
However, come crunch time these Rockets are usually hanging around long enough to make a move and they did just that.
Hayes Littlefield scored at the rim to close out the third quarter bringing Reading back to within four (35-31) as the game headed to the fourth. Aidan Bekkenhuis made a tough three-point play inside to narrow the margin to 35-34. Donahue, who has been hot from three of late, did not have the same looks from deep in this game, but his pullup two-point jumper gave his team a 36-35 lead. Then Luke Benson finished a feed from Palm for a 38-35 Rockets lead, forcing Arlington to call timeout.
Arlington, Middlesex League Liberty Division co-champs with Lexington, regained a small lead at 39-38, thanks to a three-point play from Williams, and the game would see-saw the rest of the way setting up the frantic closing moments. Arlington’s Owen Haglund had three earlier 3-pointers but could not get two good looks from the corner to fall in the final minute in a tie game. Reading missed a shot from close range and turned it over in the final minute.
Williams came up with a steal with 12 seconds left and was racing down court in a tie game. Alertly, Donahue fouled him well away from the basket for a non-shooting foul as the Rockets had two fouls to give.
The Rockets were going to try and commit another foul “on the floor” but Williams was able to get a shot off around the rim and it was correctly called a shooting foul. After Williams missed the first, he rattled in the second to give Arlington the brief 44-43 lead with 8.9 left setting up Palm’s heroics.
“I can’t say enough how these kids battled,” said Morrissey. “They’ve come a long way these last three weeks and we get to play again and this is great.”
It was a great tournament atmosphere at Tozcylowski Gym no matter which team you were rooting for with a loud and enthusiastic crowd on both sides.
“A high school basketball game in an old gym… tell me something that can beat that? I don’t think they can,” said Morrissey.
READING, 45-44
READING (45) — Benson 3 1-2 7, Palm 5 2-2 13, Murphy 1 0-0 2, Bekkenhuis 5 1-2 13, Hayes 1 0-2 3, Littlefield 2 0-0 4, Donahue 1 1-2 3. Totals 18 5-10 45.
Arlington (44) — Haglund 7 0-1 17, Nufer 0 1-2 1, Williams 8 3-5 21, Hess 0 0-0 0, Mills 1 0-0 2, Bondesani 0 0-0 0, Radoslovich 0 0-0 0, Palmieri 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 4-8 44.
READING 8 12 11 14 - 45
Arlington 10 12 13 9 - 44
3-point FGs: R-Bekkenhuis 2, Hayes, Palm. A-Haglund 3, Williams 2, Palmieri.
