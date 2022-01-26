WAKEFIELD — It’s been a season of ups and downs for the Reading High boys basketball team.
Good games followed not-so-good games and so on and so on.
On Tuesday, the Rockets followed their loss to Watertown with a 63-50 victory against Wakefield at the Charbonneau Fieldhouse.
Reading (5-7, 5-5 ML) has gone 4-1 against the Freedom Division but those games are now over. On Friday, Reading begins its second time through the Middlesex League Liberty Division when Woburn visits the Hawkes Field House at 5:15 p.m.
Against Wakefield, Reading led for most of the game. The Warriors’ only lead was when Michael Wilkinson made a 3-pointer for the game’s first basket.
After that initial score, the Rockets climbed out to an 18-6 advantage with 3:19 left. With 2:11 left in the first, Jesse Doherty made a layup that gave Reading a 20-8 advantage. Wakefield (6-6) responded with six straight points to finish the quarter and the first basket of the second, cutting Reading’s lead to four points, 20-16.
Reading finished the half outscoring Wakefield, 12-9 to lead 32-25 at the break. In the first half, the Rockets made six 3-pointers before adding another three in the second half. Doherty and Patrick DuRoss (nine points) accounted for three 3-pointers each.
“[Monday] we worked on spacing,” said Reading coach Paul Morrissey. “That got us some better looks. Before, we were too bunched up.
“Patrick had a really good game. He’s our only senior captain and he did well.”
In the last three games DuRoss has stepped it up offensively scoring 30 points and has made six threes.
Though Doherty (15 points) went to the bench after picking up his fourth foul with 3:39 left in the third quarter and he did not return to the game until 3:09 left in the fourth, Reading finished the third quarter with a 51-40 lead.
In the fourth quarter, the lead grew to 18 points, 59-41, after Luke Benson made a pair of free throws with 3:58 left.
While Doherty was on the bench, the Rockets were getting excellent front-court production from Benson, James Murphy (10 points) and Carter Fox, who scored some key baskets in the second and fourth quarters.
Aidan Bekkenhuis (12 points) scored eight points in the second half.
“We know we’re going to get good defense from Aidan,” Morrissey said. “It’s good to see him do this on offense. He was getting to the basket and getting to the line.”
Wilkinson led Wakefield with 16 points. Andrew Quinn scored 10.
The Rockets will need to find this type of consistent play in the Liberty Division where they went just 1-4 the first time through.
Reading still has time to make the Division 1 state tournament. It was, however, just ranked 42nd in the first release of the MIAA power rankings. Teams have to be in the Top 32 or have a winning overall record to make the new statewide tournament.
