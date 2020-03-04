STONEHAM — In the end, the Burlington High boys hockey team’s lack of finish left the Red Devils on the wrong end of their Super 8 elimination game against Catholic Memorial on Sunday afternoon at the Stoneham Arena.
Burlington could not hold a 1-0 third-period lead as the Scarlet Knights scored two goals in the final 3:09 of regulation to stun the Devils and end their season.
“They were very opportunistic at the end of the game and they took advantage of those opportunities,” said Burlington coach Bob Conceison. “I thought we played a solid game but unfortunately, we didn’t score enough goals.”
Burlington could only muster one goal in its six periods of Super 8 tournament play (excluding the play-in win over Hingham).
Unlike the BC High game, the Devils skated even with CM and the teams played to a scoreless stale mate in the first period with Burlington gaining a 9-6 shots advantage.
Catholic Memorial had the period’s only power play but could only muster two chances on Burlington goalie Joe Trabucco which he routinely turned aside.
Burlington’s best chance of the period came when John Condon slipped loose at the face-off circle and rang the post to the left of CM goalie Dom Walecka.
The goalies stayed strong through the middle period with Trabucco’s best save of the period a glove save on the Knights Jack Dunsmore.
Walecka answered on his end snuffing out a Condon stuff attempt at the right post and scrambled to cover the rebound.
Burlington got on the board first and it came just 1:31 into the final period.
Senior Jacob Vozikis fought for a puck at the blue line, slipped past one defender, and with another defender bearing down on him slipped to his backhand and slid one past Walecka to give the Devils a 1-0 lead on a great individual effort.
“He has been one of our most consistent players all year,” said Conceison of Vozikis. “All year he did everything for us both offensively and defensively.”
Burlington looked to double the lead and appeared to do so when Jack Jay’s shot on a rebound found twine, but the net was ruled off its moorings and ruled no goal.
Minutes later, the Knights tied the game when Zach Callahan put home a rebound of a Seamus Burke off the back boards past Trabucco’s left leg and the game was tied with 3:09 left.
With less than a minute left, the Devils let CM into their zone and Mac Casper broke free near the face-off dot and fired a hard snapshot over the glove of Trabucco to give the Knights a 2-1 lead with 34.9 seconds left in regulation.
Burlington could not get set up in the offensive zone over the final 30 seconds and the time ticked away on its season.
“This is a big accomplishment to get here and they won’t want to hear that now,” added Conceison. “Our team definitely overachieved this year and this was a game we thought we could win. When you play against these teams, you need to do all the little things right.”
Burlington finished the season with a record of 15-6-4.
