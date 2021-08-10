WINDHAM, N.H. — As was the case in her eight previous professional bouts, the referee raised Amanda Pavone’s hand at the end of her fight on Friday.
This time, however, the referee, Jackie Morell, also raised her opponent’s hand.
Fighting for the first time in two years, Pavone, a Burlington High graduate, battled to a four-round split draw with Jaica Pavilus of New York in a junior bantamweight bout at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center.
Martha Tremblay scored the fight 39-37 for Pavone. Eddie Scuncio scored it 39-27 for Pavilus. John Madfis scored it 38-38.
The bout was four three-minute rounds. In professional women’s boxing, the rounds are usually two minutes, but both parties agreed to the longer rounds in the contract.
There were no knockdowns in the bout. Pavone (8-0-1, 3 knockouts) did get tripped up a three times and hit the canvas, but Morrell ruled all three incidents slips.
Pavone, who holds the New England bantamweight (118 pounds) title, weighed 122¾ pounds at the official weight-in on Thursday. Pavilus (1-3-1, 1 KO) weighed in at the contracted limit of 124.
“When I fought at 118, I usually walked around at 135,” the 36-year-old Pavone said. “Now, I didn’t even weigh 124. I didn’t cut weight.”
Pavone fought most of the first round at a distance against the taller, heavier Pavilus. She worked behind the jab and got close enough to land left hooks to the body.
In the second, third and fourth rounds, Pavone got closer to Pavilus but caught some hard right hands from her. She avoided some of Pavilus’ big, looping right hands with head movement and got into one wild exchange in the first minute of the second round.
“I needed to take a second to see where the openings were,” Pavone said. ”Then I could step under her jab. It could have been an easier fight if I had just did what we were working on.”
This was Pavone’s first fight with trainer Alex Rivera of Reading. She trained with him for about a month at Rivera Brothers Boxing in Somerville.
“I’m OK with it,” said Rivera. “Amanda has been fighting so long. It’s hard to break old habits. First, you have to erase what’s on a phone before you can put anything new on it.
“The first round was beautiful. She landed her jab and she set things up. After that, she went back to her old ways. She threw some wild punches. She also has asthma and had some trouble breathing after the first round.”
Both trainer and fighter feel they can correct what went wrong in this fight when they return to the gym.
“We trained three weeks,” Rivera said. “I give her a lot of credit. I cannot wait for the next fight. She’s going to be awesome.”
Said Pavone, “I know what I did wrong. The more I work with Alex, the more I will get better.”
