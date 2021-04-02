WOBURN — They took them to five sets, but in the end the Woburn High girls volleyball team fell short to Lexington.
Lexington defeated Woburn, 3-2, Tuesday night in what was a great competitive battle on both ends.
The Minutemaids took the first two sets by tight scores of 25-23 and 25-23. But the Tanners came roaring back to take sets three and four — 25-23 and 25-20 to force a fifth and deciding set. It was all Lexington in the fifth set as it went on a large run in the beginning and ran away with it winning 15-4.
“We need to be better in the fifth set because I think the way the league is this year, we are going to have more of them,” said Woburn coach Scott Roy. “Everyone is so good. I thought we played well. I don’t know if it was our best game so far, but it was pretty close to it. It stinks losing in five, but they got it to five. Lexington didn’t give us any freebies, they didn’t serve into the net and they didn’t hit into the net. You had to score 25 points to win, and they weren’t going to score them for us.
One of the ongoing trends for the Tanners this season has been their confidence and Roy is proud of how his team has executed it on the court.
“They do not quit,” said the coach. “They don’t get scared. Lexington had two six footers in the front row staring at my girls and we still hit right into them. Sometimes it didn’t work, but it worked more often than I expected because they had the guts to not be scared. They are a young, athletic group who are not afraid. They think they can win every game and if you think like that it can happen.”
Lexington jumped out to a fast start 7-2 start in the first set, but Woburn came right back scoring five of the next seven points to cut Lexington’s lead to 9-7. Sophia Furxhi earned two aces serving strong over that span.
The set continued to be tight the rest of the way with both teams battling right from the start. After two back-to-back aces by Katie Concannon, the Tanners held a 21-19 lead, but the Minutemen would power their way back. After a service error saw Woburn holding on to a slim 23-21 lead, Lexington would the final four points to win set one 25-23.
Woburn came back in a big way to start the second as Concannon, who has served outstanding all season continued that here helping her team jump out to a 7-0 lead.
After Lexington got a few points back, the Tanners continued to score thanks to big hits from Amanda Spoildoro and Furxhi and strong blocking from sophomore Meghan Qualey to go up 13-3.
The Minutemaids fired right back taking nine straight to cut Woburn’s lead down to one. More strong serving from Furxhi put the Tanners back in command leading 17-12, but Lexington continued to battle back.
With the score then tied at 22-all, Lexington completed the comeback win taking three of the final four points to win Set Two, 25-23.
Set Three continued in similar fashion as it went point-for-point nearly all the way until it was tied at 17. The Tanners then went on a mini run earning five straight points on five service points for sophomore Brianna Liu and two big hits by Furxhi.
Lexington again crept back in pulling within one. But in the end, Woburn prevailed in this one ending on a hit by Spoildoro to win 25-23 and force a fourth set.
The fourth set proved to be no different as neither side was ready to give up.
With the score 20-18 in favor of Woburn, it scored four straight on two aces by senior captain Jamie Bordonaro and solid blocking in front by Qualey and Hannah Nowell to take a 24-18 lead.
Lexington got two back, but Qualey ended it with a big hit to give the Tanners a 25-20 win.
Woburn scored the very first point in the fifth set and from there it was all Lexington. The Minutemaids went on a huge run scoring seven straight and 12 of 13 to hold a commanding 12-2 lead. The Tanners couldn’t dig themselves out and ultimately fell 15-4.
This sets up an exciting match-up between the two on Saturday where they will meet again at Lexington at noon.
“They are a motivated crew to get back out there,” said Roy. “I don’t think they like losing and they always work hard in practice, but I expect it will be even better this week. We have to figure out a way to beat these girls.”
