The final week of summer baseball at the older levels are underway in the Lou Tompkins All-Star Baseball League with playoff action. Both Reading teams (Red and Black) and Woburn had their opening games suspended due to darkness on Monday and resumed on Tuesday.
Here are the results:
BOSTON — Just before the resumption of last night's Lou Tompkins All-Star Baseball League's A Division game between Woburn and Reading Black, a sudden downpour held up the proceedings for about 15 minutes, leaving behind a rainbow at the East Boston field which became the new location for the continuation of this contest.
The pot of gold at the end of it belonged to No. 7 seed Reading Black, which scored two times in the top of the ninth, and then survived four hits in the bottom of the ninth to upset the No. 2 seeded Summer Tanners, 8-7, in the first round of the playoffs.
Woburn will drop down to the loser’s bracket where it will host Medford tonight at Carroll Field (5:30 p.m.) in an elimination game. The Tanners will have to win two in a row to qualify for the semifinals this weekend at Victory Field in Watertown. Reading Black remains in the winner’s bracket and need only one more win in two games to qualify for Saturday's semifinals. It will be at Brookline tonight.
Reading Black won despite Woburn racking up 19 hits in nine innings, including two innings where the Tanners had four hits and only scored one run, including the bottom of the ninth.
Reading ended up with 11 hits with four of them coming in the top of the ninth to help provide the go-ahead runs.
Colby Robinson continued his relief stint, last night, and survived the four Woburn hits by retiring the final two hitters after the Tanners plated one run and loaded the bases with one out on the four hits.
Woburn was without Mike Arsenault, but the Tanners did get back Jackson Powers, who missed Monday's action. Powers came on in relief of Tre Dowd to begin the ninth.
Powers quickly got two strikes on the first batter, Matty Jones, but then Jones ripped a pitch up the gap in right-center for a double, Reading Black's only extra-base hit of the contest.
Jones went to third on a ground out and scored when Will Angelou re-entered the game and placed a bunt single down the third base line. Powers thought the ball went off of Angelou's foot, but the umpires did not agree.
With two outs, Nick Bartalini sent a dribbler down the line, and again there was no play on the ball. Mike Fabiano then drew a walk to load the bases with two outs. Jack Meehan batted next and he sent a ball into the shortstop hole for another infield hit and Angelou scored a key insurance run. Bartalini also tried to score on the play and was thrown out at the plate for the third out.
Luke Gangi led off the Tanner ninth with a double to deep center, and he came around to score on a single by Tre Dowd to make it 8-7, with still no outs. Dowd was forced at second for the first out, but Sean Venezia and Daniel Pratt hit back-to-back singles (one was lost in the twilight sky by the Reading outfielder) to load the bases with one out.
Robinson collected himself and then struck out the final two batters to seal the Reading Black triumph.
On Monday, the underdog Rockets jumped out to a 5-1 lead against Woburn’s top pitcher Owen Ackerman, with two runs in the first and three in the top of the third, the latter three were unearned.
Woburn chipped away with single runs in the third and fifth against Reading Black starting pitcher Ryan Mulvey. The Tanners made their move in the bottom of the sixth, when they scored three times on five two-out singles to take a 6-5 lead.
The Rockets were three outs away from a loss but responded with their first run since the third inning on a two-out single by Bartalini.
Neither team was able to score in the eighth inning before play was suspended due to impending darkness. The game was shifted to East Boston last night due to its turf and lighted diamond.
READING RED FINISHES OFF WIN
BOSTON — No. 1 seeded Reading Red needed just a half inning to finish off its 5-4 victory over East Boston in the Lou Tompkins All-Star Baseball League's A Division playoffs. The game was suspended on Monday due to darkness after six innings. Reading Red will host Waltham at Morton Field tonight (5:30 p.m.).
Reading had dispatched East Boston easily in both of its regular-season meetings but in summer tournament baseball you often see the makeup of opposing teams change dramatically from the “slog” of the regular season where the better players now show up and players are more engaged in the action.
Reading was down 4-3 entering the bottom of the sixth and the inning started with a walk to Jack Murray followed by steal of second base by pinch runner Yianni Andrikopoulos.
Will Moore walked and then both runners advanced on a passed ball.
Matt Walsh popped out but Reading tied the game on a wild pitch and then took the lead on Nick Mazzarella’s short chop single to third base that scored Moore.
After the inning was completed the umpire suspended the game.
Reading has to feel lucky that it wasn’t behind by more entering the sixth after a controversial umpire’s call took two East Boston runs off the board in the second inning that would have given the Boston squad a 3-2 lead at the time.
With the bases loaded and one out Charles Cassaro hit a hard liner to shortstop Moore who dropped the ball but was able to get a force out at second base. Then second baseman Bryan Beneke’s throw to first for an attempted double play hit the runner who had been forced out at second base.
The East Boston runners starting the play at second and third base both scored after the deflected throw.
The play was disputed by Reading coach Chris Beneke and after a discussion that went on for an unreasonable and ultimately costly 20 minutes the umpires ruled runner interference and a double play took both runs off the board.
Early on Reading looked like it would continue its dominance of Eastie scoring two runs in the first inning.
A Moore lead-off double was followed by a Walsh RBI single and Walsh scored on Billy Beneke’s double.
East Boston tied the game in the fourth off of starter Billy Beneke on a two-run RBI single from Jared Pisente (two hits).
In the sixth with Chris Hanifan on in relief for Reading, Nick Frazier hit a long double to left center give Eastie its first lead after Cam Martin had singled earlier in the inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.